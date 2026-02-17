Joanie Sprague: Where is America’s Next Top Model Cycle 6 Star Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model’ being a documentary series shining a light upon the entertaining yet controversial modeling show, we get a documentary series unlike any other. It actually takes us behind the scenes to give us an insight into precisely what transpired during the show with the help of archival footage and exclusive interviews with judges and former contestants alike. Amongst them is Joanie Sprague, who was a fan favorite in Cycle 6 (season 6) but could not earn the title as she was beaten out by Danielle “Dani” Evans.

Joanie Sprague Placed Second On America’s Next Top Model

It was back when Joanie Sprague was just a young girl that she knew she wanted to pursue a career in modeling, driving her to work hard towards the same. In fact, the suburban Beaver Falls native in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, dropped out of the University of Findlay in Ohio and moved to New York after 9/11 to do just that. However, when her father insisted that she at least finish her degree before following her dreams, just in case, she returned to college and earned her degree in computer science. Then, in 2006, she relocated to Los Angeles, California, and joined the cast of ‘America’s Next Top Model.’

During her time on the show, Joanie became best known for her old Hollywood style and Grace Kelly-esque looks in photographs, which the judges always ate up as she seemed near perfect as a model. However, what many fans also remember is her clashing with arguably the most polarizing contestant in the show’s history, Jade Cole, which fans ended up really liking too. It thus comes as no surprise that the final results between her and fellow aspiring model Danielle “Dani” Evans were really tight, with the latter beating her out by a small margin of preference.

Joanie Sprague Gradually Moved From Modeling to Construction

While Joanie’s first love was and remains modeling after her stint on the reality competition show, she quickly realized that if she wasn’t a supermodel landing big campaigns, it was hard for her to make ends meet. Therefore, while she did continue to model at an international level, she also began dabbling as an actor and worked in movies like ‘Lone Star Trixie’ and ‘Bigfoot The Movie.’ She also picked up a tool belt because she knew it was something she absolutely adored, having already done her fair share of carpentry and DIY projects thanks to her father and grandfather.

“I knew I could figure out how to fix and build things from a young age,” Joanie once said in an interview with Dovetail Workwear. “My grandpa and Dad nurtured this by having me tag along, teaching me about tools, etc. As I got older, I would hang my own drywall, do tile work, and build small projects. I learned under a few very talented contractors as well that helped me realize I like carpentry the most!” Thus, she ultimately auditioned for a home renovation show, which kick-started her second stint in the world of reality television, yet at a much different level.

Joani co-hosted DIY Network’s ‘Run My Renovation,’ where she got to build and renovate, following which she joined the talent of ‘Trading Spaces.’ The job nearly asn’t as glamorus as her previous profssion, but she doesn’t mind it one bit as she knows she is getting to build something both literally and figurateively. She even worked on ‘Remix My Space’ before moving forward to focus on her own endeavors. She is the host of ‘The Little Bit’ podcast as well as the proud owner and operator of her own arpentery business in Orange County, California, called Sprague Corp.

Joanie Sprague is a Rising Content Creator as well as a Happily Married Family Woman

When we first came across Joanie on our screens, she was Joanie Dodds, but now, having tied the knot with the love of her life, Chris Sprague, on September 19, 2015, she is Joanie Sprague. From what we can tell, she prefers to keep the details of her personal life private for privacy reasons, but we do know they share a child together and are even parents to an adorable dog. Honestly, while they don’t share much about their relationship or family with fans, it’s evident that they are still head over heels in love and enjoying building a safe, stable life together, with their little ones in tow.

We should also mention that while Joanie’s primary profession is her carpentry/construction business, she has even started delivering content creation over the past few years. Apart from her podcast, she is even engaged in posting sketches, home improvement videos, DIY advice, and a lot more. Honestly, it appears as if her career is only just beginning a new chapter, and we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next.

