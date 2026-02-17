Danielle “Dani” Evans: Where is America’s Next Top Model Cycle 6 Winner Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model’ serving as a tell-all for one of the most controversial reality television shows in history, we get a gripping original. It really shines a light upon how the modelling contest hosted by Tyra Banks became not only a global phenomenon with several international variations but also a monster of epic proportions. Among those to reiterate the same was Danielle “Dani” Evans, the beloved winner of Cycle 6, aka season 6, or the original competition series.

Danielle “Dani” Evans Was Encouraged to Alter Her Physical Appearance

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Danielle “Dani” Evans grew up in a single-parent household full of support yet financial struggle. Therefore, once she developed an interest in the world of entertainment, her loved ones pushed her to apply to ‘America’s Next Top Model’ because they knew it could be a gateway for a better future for her. Little did anyone know that while her striking face and features would earn her a lot of notice, she would receive a lot of negative comments about her strong southern accent and the gap between her two front teeth.

In fact, during the makeover phase, Dani was sent to the orthodontist to have the gap be closed, which she refused because she believed i was a key part of what made her her. However, as time passed, she claimed she realized she would be let go if she didn’t abide by what the judges/producers wanted, so she agreed to the procedure. She didn’t let the doctor close it, though; she only got the gap narrowed, which was a compromise that seemed okay to everyone involved.

As for Dani’s accent, she managed to move forward week after week thanks to her strong performances, poses, and looks, leading Tyra to state that she can be given speech lessons to improve. In the end, the decision was between her and Joanie Dodds, and the judges were genuinely confused on who to crown the winner since they were both incredibly strong. While some preferred Joanie’s versatility, others loved Dani’s signature look, with the latter ultimately earning the title of ‘America’s Next Top Model.’

Danielle “Dani” Evans Has Managed to Establish a Name For Herself in the Industry

Upon winning the reality series, Danielle “Dani” Evans chose to settle down in New York for good so as to embrace a career in modeling and land any possible opportunity she could. However, the first few years were a little difficult for her since industry professionals carried a stigma towards those coming from the show, meaning she had to work harder than ever to prove her mettle. Nevertheless, with the CoverGirl contract she earned with her win, she signed with Ford Models, and her ensuing dedication, she was able to move forward.

Danielle officially shortened her name to Dani before appearing on the cover of PowerPlay Magazine and doing a couple of CoverGirl commercials by early 2007. She then walked the runway for Issue, Victorio & Lucchino, Baby Phat, and Zang Toi in the fall of 2007 before also finding herself walking the runways for Rip the Runway and Style Salon. She even featured in an ad for CoverGirl’s eye-wear range alongside CariDee English and was the star of several shoots for different mainstream magazines. These include Ashro, Elle Girl, Essence, InTouch Weekly, Jewel, MetroStyle, Sephora, Seventeen, The New York Post, and Venus, among many others. As if that’s not enough, she has even done advertising campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy’s, New York & Company, Samsung, Sears, Garnier Fructis, Akademiks, and many more. Dani continues to serve as a model today.

Danielle “Dani” Evans is Also an Entrepreneur While Keeping Her Privacy a Priority

While Dani has never really stepped away from the world of commercial, digital, or print modeling, she did spread her wings in 2017 by deciding to step into another avenue altogether. That’s when she founded Monrowe, a unisex line of ready-to-wear hats that is named after and inspired by her jazz-musician grandfather, Monrowe Franklin. She wanted to celebrate her background through the world of accessories since they are two apects of her life she has always been incredibly proud of, yet she didn’t want any personal aspects to overshadow it. Therefore, since then, the now Elite Model Management signed professional has only been sharing professional details on her public social media platforms. In other words, she prefers to keep her private life well away from the limelight, so all we know is that she still resides in New York.

