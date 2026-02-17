Shandi Sullivan: Where is the America’s Next Top Model Contestant Now?

Shandi Sullivan first appeared on season 2 of The CW’s (formerly UPN) ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ during which she didn’t exactly fit the mold of a model. Eventually, she made her way to Netflix’s ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,’ where she further discussed her experience on the original show years back. With zero modeling experience and a shy demeanor, she was refreshingly honest about how unlikely her journey felt. It was her boyfriend at the time who encouraged her to audition, planting a seed of possibility she never would have considered on her own. As time passed, her dramatic makeover sparked a new sense of confidence. However, things took a turn when the contest’s trip to Italy brought unexpected turbulence to her journey.

Shandi Sullivan’s Time in Italy Brought Much Heartbreak and Controversy

When Shandi Sullivan later reflected on her time in the spotlight during her interview on ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,’ she revealed that she had been working a service job in Kansas City. It turned out that she was living a relatively quiet life along with her then-boyfriend, Eric, when the opportunity to compete on ‘America’s Next Top Model’ came her way. Unfortunately, her dream of winning the competition shifted dramatically during the show’s trip to Italy. Shandi revealed that after one of the photo shoots, a few of the male crew members joined the competitors at their hotel for dinner. She continued that what followed was a night that changed everything, admitting she had been drinking heavily.

Shandi admitted that she had drunk a lot of wine when she became intimate with one of the male crew members, an encounter that was captured by the cameras of the production team. In the aftermath, she expressed that she felt exposed and deeply vulnerable. She claimed that she was hurt and felt unsupported by the production team. The cameras continued rolling when Shandi called Eric back home, during which she tearfully confessed that she had cheated on him. That moment was also broadcast, which she stated left her feeling utterly unsupported. According to Shandi, during a reunion episode with Tyra Banks years later, the footage was replayed despite her reluctance to watch it. She described the experience as painful, alleging that she felt the issue was handled inconsiderately.

Shandi is Expanding Her Brand With Podcasting and Online Ventures

Before the runways, the makeover, and the reality TV whirlwind, Shandi was simply a young woman working in the service industry. However, she had to quit her job when she stepped into the spotlight during her first stint on reality TV. When her aspirations of building a long-term modeling career didn’t unfold the way she once expected, she chose not to linger and quickly pivoted. In the years that followed, Shandi followed different paths before eventually becoming a cat sitter and cat rescuer. As of writing, the reality star has carved out a creative space of her own as the co-host of a podcast, “Urn Fulla Popcorn,” alongside her long-time friend, Timmy Williams.

The podcast is dedicated to deep discussions about horror films and existential musings about why life is unpredictable and takes unexpected turns. Currently, it is available to stream on popular platforms such as YouTube and Spotify. Additionally, Shandi and Timmy run a dedicated website for the same, where fans can purchase merchandise, including shirts, stickers, and button packs. They also share episode-inspired movie posters from time to time. Shandi maintains an active presence on Instagram, where she has garnered a following of 11.3K. She utilizes the platform to promote her podcast and professional ventures while offering candid glimpses into her personal life.

Beyond that, Shandi earns additional income through her Cameo and OnlyFans accounts. Furthermore, she occasionally sells Dream Corner items through her Instagram stories. In December 2025, Shandi proudly announced that it had surpassed 10,000 streams on Spotify, which she shared was an achievement that she and Timmy attained with no production budget and little to no advertising. Following that, in January 2026, she celebrated another milestone when actor and composer Jordan Cooper appeared as a guest on her podcast, marking a significant moment in the show’s evolution.

Shandi’s Life Revolves Around Independence, Healing, and Her Beloved Kittens

Shandi’s personal life has been marked by both independence and adversity. In the show, she revealed that she left her home the summer after graduating from high school, at the age of 18. She further shared that she considered herself the “black sheep” of the family. According to her, she felt unloved by her parents, which led her to leave the house on her own and build a life entirely her own. Shandi disclosed during her interview that, in the aftermath of the scandal, her relationship with her then-boyfriend, Eric, became rocky.

Unfortunately, their relationship ended because the turbulence took a toll. As of writing, Shandi has embraced singlehood with open arms. Aside from that, Shandi’s home is filled with warmth and companionship, thanks to her three beloved kittens, Fiona, Big Man, and Parker. Whenever the reality star gets the opportunity, she makes sure to cuddle with them and shower them with love and attention. In February 2025, Shandi even entered Parker in ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ during which her furry companion made it to the semifinals.

Outside of her digital life, the contestant finds peace in simple pleasures, such as quiet walks in nature and admiring the beauty of serene ponds. Despite challenges like rising rent, Shandi hasn’t given up on her dream of owning a home. In April 2025, she turned to her community for support through a GoFundMe campaign. Shandi has also leaned on that same platform to seek help for her niece’s surgery, reflecting the deep bond they share. Since January 2025, the reality star has also been sharing her weight loss journey with her followers. To complete her goal, she continues to maintain a strict fitness regimen.

