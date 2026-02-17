Whitney Thompson: Where is America’s Next Top Model Cycle 10 Winner Now?

When The CW’s (formerly UPN) ‘America’s Next Top Model’ first premiered, it quickly gained popularity. Cycle 10 of the show features the aspiring model, Whitney Thompson, who wanted to show the world what a healthy woman looks like. The thing that truly distinguished her from everyone was her confidence. Even in an industry where plus-size models were rarely celebrated, she never backed down in the face of skepticism and harsh criticism. Now, years later, as she appears on Netflix’s ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,’ Whitney opens up about her experience on season 10 of the original show and her feelings about becoming the first plus-size model to become the winner.

Whitney Thompson Refused to Let Industry Bias Break Her Spirit

Whitney Thompson first stepped into the spotlight during season 10 of the original show, during which she wanted to represent what she believed was a healthy woman. Being confident in her beauty, she initially felt proud of the way she carried her weight, but it was soon tested. From the beginning of the show, she realized that she was being treated differently. Standing beside contestants with lesser weight, Whitney began to get the reminder. She shared that during the photo shoots, discomfort crept in when nothing on the set would fit her. She recalled that the dresses had to be cut open at the back for her and then clamped together.

During her interview on the recent show, Whitney remembered another model, Toccara, from a previous season, who had spoken out when the clothes didn’t fit her. Toccara was then eliminated, which led Whitney to believe that, even though the production could arrange clothes in her size, they chose not to. Whitney realized that if she wanted to stay in the competition, she needed to cater to their demands rather than showing any weakness. She later revealed that some contestants often cried in the showers due to those factors. Her resilience eventually paid off as Whitney became the first plus-size winner in the show’s history. She later shared that, following her win, there were no immediate major campaigns lined up, and hence, she had to fight her way up as she built her career.

Whitney Stepped Back From Modeling Career Before Becoming a Restaurant Owner

Before Whitney made her first appearance on reality TV, she was already working to build an incredible professional trajectory as a model. Following the completion of her graduation at Fletcher High School, she went on to work at the Chets Creek Elementary School. It was around that time that Whitney was finally cast on ‘America’s Next Top Model.’ With time, her resilience and dedication quickly paid off as she made history by becoming the first plus-size woman to become the winner. Whitney later shared that it eventually opened doors for her in the modeling industry. As part of her prize, she signed up with the renowned Elite Model Management and moved to New York for work. Unfortunately, Whitney faced a roadblock because that agency didn’t have a plus-size division at that time.

Instead of giving up, Whitney began attending straight-size model castings to get opportunities. Gradually, the fashion world began welcoming plus-size models, which helped her immerse herself fully in modeling gigs. From gracing the cover of Jacksonville Magazine multiple times to posing before the camera for renowned brands like Converse and Forever 21, she truly made a name for herself. In 2004, Whitney achieved another milestone in her career by debuting on the runway during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. She further proceeded to fulfill her dreams by modeling for Vogue Italia. However, the contestant soon began to feel pressure to maintain her weight to meet the requirements of her job. Hence, Whitney made the crucial decision to step away from her profession as a model after 10 years.

Whitney then shifted her focus to explore her entrepreneurial spirit. Alongside her husband, she became a restaurant owner in Nashville. She further opened another restaurant and ice cream shop in Florida, which has currently been sold. Beyond running her restaurant, the model remains a vocal advocate for plus-size representation, working to create chances for aspiring models. That role was further highlighted when Whitney served as a Spokesperson at the National Eating Disorders Association. As of writing, she maintains a prominent presence on Instagram with over 43.5K followers. In February 2026, she was interviewed by People Magazine, where she opened up about her experience on the show. Moreover, Whitney runs a namesake website where she shares blog posts about her travel, motherhood, and self-growth.

Whitney is Embracing Motherhood, Marriage, and Meaningful Moments

Beyond the spotlight and the success, Whitney Thompson’s greatest joy has always been her family. While her professional life brought her recognition, it is her personal life that truly keeps her grounded. In November 2014, the reality star married the love of her life, Ian Forrester. From the beginning of their relationship, the couple has been inseparable, whether it be as each other’s best friends, travel partners, or a pillar of support. Whitney and Ian were further overjoyed when they welcomed their elder son, Winston, in November 2019 and their younger son, Tristan, in November 2022.

Whitney and Ian’s growing family is further completed in the presence of their furry pups, who are also their cuddle partners. From lively beach days under the sun and skiing adventures in the snow to spontaneous long drives, the family embraces every opportunity to make memories together. In November 2025, Whitney and Ian celebrated 11 years of marriage, reflecting on their love and partnership. That same year was also filled with travel and exploration, which further highlighted her wanderlust. In February 2025, she made her way to the beautiful country of Fiji with her family, followed by their magical trips to Finland and Australia in the following month.

By November, Whitney and her family journeyed to Thailand, immersing themselves in its rich culture and natural beauty. Additionally, Whitney and Ian often take their beloved sons out to enjoy enchanting days at Disneyland and the beautiful aquariums. They always ensure to make time for each other to celebrate festivities like Christmas together. Whitney is also an avid animal lover, which became much evident during her trip to Thailand, where she spent a blissful time with elephants in the wilderness. Even when she sadly hurt her leg during that vacation, she refused to let the setback overshadow the experience.

Read More: Puyang Wei AKA Huwei: Where is The Boyfriend Season 2 Star Now?