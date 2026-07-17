Keith and Jennifer Caneiro Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

When firefighters responded to a call at 15 Willow Brook Road in affluent Colts Neck, New Jersey, on November 20, 2018, they never imagined they would uncover a quadruple homicide. According to NBC’s ‘Dateline: Slow Burn,’ they were able to control the blaze and ascertain it was the result of arson, but what really baffled them when the smoke settled was the discovery of 4 remains. That’s because Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer Caneiro, their 11-year-old son Jesse Caneiro, and their 8-year-old daughter Sophia Caneiro had been brutally killed — their cause of death was not the fire.

Jennifer Karidis Caneiro Was a Proud Family Woman

Born on May 14, 1973, to Bette Karidis and Vlassis Karidis, Jennifer Karidis reportedly grew up in a truly caring, happy, and stable home in Staten Island, New York, alongside her sister, Bonnie Karidis. They were a tight-knit unit who were extremely proud of their Greek heritage, so one of their favorite traditions was to travel to Aegina, Greece, every summer to reconnect with their relatives and roots. As per records, she participated in this annual trip even after she had a family of her own and just included them, which only underscores how she prioritized her connections above all else.

Jennifer was a bright, empathetic, and vibrant individual by all accounts, doing everything in her power to help those around her while also never compromising on her beliefs or values. She maintained this at every step of her life, whether during her teenage years, after graduating from the University of Albany in 1996, or after becoming a wife and mother. On a more personal level, she was a fitness enthusiast, loved spending time in New York City since it was her favorite place on earth, and was a proud member of the Conover Road School PTO.

Keith Caneiro Led a Balanced Personal and Professional Life

Keith Caneiro was born on May 14, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, to Sherry Caneiro and Cesar Caneiro as the youngest of their three sons. His older brothers were Cory Caneiro and Paul Caneiro, with whom he grew up in Staten Island, New York, before eventually building a home for himself in New Jersey. According to his loved ones, he developed a passion for technology at an early age, resulting in him embracing all forms of it almost from the moment they became publicly available. It thus came as no surprise that he chose to pursue a career in the same.

Keith was the proud Founder-CEO of a tech firm named SquareOne before later launching an extermination company called EcoStar, both of which were also co-owned by his brother Paul. That’s how he built his empire, provided for his family, and settled into a luxurious $1.5 million mansion in the affluent town of Colts Neck, New Jersey. However, as per his loved ones, he never let his success get to him, resulting in his desire to continue growing and his enrolling at Columbia University as an adult to finish his studies. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in 2014 and his Master’s degree in Technology Management in 2018, all the while also ensuring to spend quality time with family.

Keith, Jennifer, and Their Kids Were Shot and Stabbed to Death

It was reportedly in the early 1990s that Jennifer Karidis Caneiro first encountered Keith Martin Caneiro, only for them to feel such a spark that they simply couldn’t remain apart. Hence began their romance, with them consciously building a foundation of care, kindness, love, respect, and trust, ultimately culminating in their promising each other forever. They happily tied the knot on October 14, 2000, following which they chose to settle down at 15 Willow Brook Road and gradually welcomed two beautiful children into their lives. Jesse Alexander Caneiro was born on November 10, 2007, followed by Sophia Alexis Caneiro a little less than three years later on September 16, 2010.

Unfortunately, everything was ripped from the Caneiros on November 20, 2018. Emergency responders rushed to their location after 12:38 pm upon receiving a call about a raging blaze at the mansion. The 911 caller reportedly also told dispatchers they could see someone lying unconscious, possibly dead, right in front of the home, and they were sadly right. Once the dark, heavy smoke cleared, officials recovered 4 remains — Keith was found by the front door, whereas Jennifer, Jesse, and Sophia were inside — before ascertaining the fire was an arson.

Their autopsy reports subsequently brought to light that 50-year-old Keith had been fatally shot, 45-year-old Jennifer had been shot as well as stabbed, and the two minors had been stabbed. However, the official cause of death for Jesse and Sophia was their multiple stab wounds mixed with deep smoke inhalation. Authorities also confirmed the flames were deliberately ignited in the mansion’s basement, possibly to torch it all down in hopes of ridding the evidence of the passings. As a result, the Caneiros’ deaths were classified as a quadruple homicide.

Investigations Into the Caneiros’ Killings Quickly Led to a Family Member

The moment detectives started looking into the Caneiros to contact their families and figure out who would have wanted to harm them, they learned something rather strange. There was another fire reported mere hours earlier, but it was at the home of Keith’s 51-year-old brother, Paul Caneiro, at 27 Tilton Drive in Ocean Township, New Jersey. According to records, it happened just outside the property at 5-5:30 am, and fortunately, not only did he, his partner, and his two daughters make it out okay, but they also didn’t suffer too many material losses.

While officials could have chalked the incident at Paul’s to a coincidence, their jobs had taught them long ago that there is no such thing as a coincidence when it comes to homicides. Therefore, they chose to look deeper and discovered it to be an arson too, only for the surviving brother to then claim the two fires were targeted attacks aimed at their entire family. Yet, as investigations continued, all detectives found was evidence indicating Paul himself was responsible for the quadruple murders and both fires, with the motive being financial.

According to records, within days of the offense, authorities learned Paul had been stealing from his younger brother a nd business partner for months to pay for his luxurious lifestyle. He was on disability, but he still spent cash on the leases for 3 Porsches, a loan for a Jeep Wrangler, and a lease for an Audi Q5 SUV. It was to such an extent that the sum exceeded $78,000, so Keith had ended up confronting him mere hours before he was murdered. Their intense argument was caught on surveillance, which helped break the case wide open.

Paul Caneiro is a Convicted Murderer and Serving 4 Life Sentences in Prison

Paul was initially arrested on the sole charge of arson for the fire at his Ocean Township home on November 25, 2018, but additional charges were placed on him just 4 days later. Early on November 29, 4 counts of murder, 1 count of firearm possession, 1 count of knife possession, and 1 count of aggravated arson were put forth against him for the quadruple homicide. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on November 30 and chose to face trial, which commenced in 2026 after several delays owing to legal red tape plus the COVID-19 pandemic.

During Paul’s trial, additional evidence against him was made public, including surveillance footage of the argument he had with Keith on the fateful day. In the video, the 50-year-old could be heard yelling at his older brother to give him the login information to his own trust fund, of which Paul was a trustee. “Give me the f**king login, Paul,” Keith frustratingly demanded. “Just give me the login so I can see where the money went… I just spent half the day looking for this. I need to know where it went.” In the end, the family man gave him until 8 pm to get back to him with the details, but prosecutors argued Paul decided to commit quadruple homicide instead.

Traces of Sophia’s blood/DNA were found on a pair of Paul’s pants, too, leading prosecutors to claim he killed his brother and the family, burned their home, returned to his own place, and set fire there in hopes of covering his tracks. Then, a medical examiner testified that Keith was shot, Jennifer was shot and stabbed, Jesse was stabbed 5 times, and Sophia was stabbed 17 times, with her wounds also indicating she fought for her life before being overpowered. According to the examiner, the 11-year-old and the 5-year-old were alive when their home was set ablaze because there were signs of smoke inhalation in their lungs. So, in February 2026, a jury sided with the prosecutors and convicted him.

Paul was found guilty of 4 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of aggravated arson, 2 counts of hindering his own apprehension, and one count each of theft, misappropriation of entrusted property, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and possession of a knife for an unlawful purpose. Later, on May 19, 2026, he was sentenced to 4 life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

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