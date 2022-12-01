Kelli Cox Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

When University of North Texas student Kelli Cox visited the city of Denton in Texas for a class trip, she had no idea of the tragedy awaiting her. Although Kelli was present during the trip, she went missing soon after, resulting in one of the most shocking homicides Texas has ever witnessed. Netflix’s ‘The Texas Killing Fields’ talks about the strange disappearance and chronicles how the police ultimately managed to recover Kelli’s body. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding this crime and want to learn more, we have you covered!

How Did Kelli Cox Die?

A resident of Farmer’s Branch, Texas, Kelli Cox, was just 20 years old at the time of her murder. Although the loving mother of one resided with her parents, reports mentioned that Kelli was in a loving relationship and had big aspirations for her future. She was completing a course on Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas, and people who knew her talked about Kelli’s generous and caring nature. Kelli also had a knack for making friends and being an outgoing person, did not hold back from talking to strangers. Her lively and vibrant personality lit up any room she walked into, and her loved ones miss her to this very day.

On July 15, 1997, Kelli traveled with her classmates to Denton, Texas, as her criminal justice class required her to visit the police department there. Reports mention that she drove to Denton in her car and parked the vehicle in the parking lot opposite the police station. Interestingly, Kelli’s family never heard from her since then, although her boyfriend received a call from the mother of one around noontime asking him to come down to Denton as she had locked herself out and could not get into her car. However, when the boyfriend eventually arrived at the parking lot, he noticed Kelli’s car, although the 20-year-old was nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Kelli’s family was getting anxious as they weren’t able to get in touch with her. Her mother later mentioned that Kelli was supposed to pick her child up from the babysitter at around 5:30 pm. Still, when the babysitter called to say she hadn’t arrived, the victim’s mother immediately called her boyfriend for information.

Although Kelli’s close ones were confused at first, they soon realized that she was missing and believed that the mother of one was in trouble. Kelli’s mother stated that it wasn’t like her daughter to abandon the toddler and disappear without notice. Hence she immediately contacted the police in Denton and reported Kelli missing. However, even with authorities doing their bit in the search, the 20-year-old was nowhere to be found. Eventually, Kelli’s remains were located in 2016, although the level of decomposition made it difficult for the coroner to determine a cause of death.

Who Killed Kelli Cox?

The initial investigation into Kelli’s disappearance was immensely challenging as the police did not have any leads or witnesses to work with. They canvassed the local area and even carried out a thorough search of the vehicle, but to no avail. Hence, with no way out, authorities were forced to publicize the disappearance, as they asked citizens to call in with any information they might have. This proved even more problematic as the officers in charge of the case later talked about how the phone would never stop ringing as people would call in about reported sightings from all around Texas. Yet, every single one of these tips led to a dead end, and the detectives found themselves back on square one.

Interestingly, days before Kelli’s disappearance, authorities learned that a teenager named Sandra Sapaugh was kidnapped at knifepoint in Webster, Texas. Although the man forced Sandra into his van, she managed to open the door and jump out while they were driving on the highway. Once free, Sandra approached the nearest police station to report the incident and provide authorities with a description of her kidnapper. Based on the description, the police arrested one, William Reece, in December 1997. Eventually, William was found guilty of attempted kidnapping and sentenced to 60 years in prison in 1998.

Not only was William convicted of Sandra’s attempted kidnapping, but the police considered him a suspect for the murders of Laura Smither, who vanished from Friendswood, Texas, on April 3, 1997, Kelli Cox, who disappeared in July from Denton, and Jessica Cain, who disappeared in the month of August from Texas City. Furthermore, William was also suspected of murdering Bethany, Oklahoma, resident Tiffany Johnston. Unfortunately, all of these cases saw no progress until 2015, when detectives could link William to Tiffany’s murder through advanced DNA tracing methods. Once William realized that the police had forensic evidence against him, he came clean and confessed to killing Tiffany Johnston, Jessica Cain, Kelli Cox, and Laura Smither. He even led the police to where he had buried his victims and was subsequently arrested for his crimes.

When put on trial in Texas, William pled guilty to Laura, Kelli, and Jessia’s murder, for which he was sentenced to 3 concurrent life sentences in 2021. However, although William pled guilty to killing Tiffany Johnston, the judge in Oklahoma considered his criminal record and sentenced him to death in the same year. Thus, at present, William remains behind bars at the Allan B. Polunsky Unit in West Livingston, Texas, and will be eligible for parole in 2047. However, reports claim that if he manages to get parole, he might be returned to Oklahoma’s death row.

