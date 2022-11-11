Ken Juedes Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

The usually peaceful village of Unity in Wisconsin witnessed a horrifying homicide when 58-year-old Ken Juedes was found murdered inside his own home. Ken’s then-wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes, claimed she had spent the night outside in a trailer on their property and had entered the house in the early morning hours to find Ken dead. ‘Dateline: The Trouble at Dill Creek Farm’ chronicles the brutal murder and shows how it took years for the police to arrest and bring the accused to justice. If you are intrigued by this case and want to find out where Ken’s killer is at present, we have you covered.

How Did Ken Juedes Die?

A resident of Unity, Wisconsin, Ken resided on a large 30-acre property with his wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes. To the outside eye, their marriage appeared perfectly normal, and neighbors believed that the couple was happy with each other. Besides, Ken earned a living as a pharmacist and was known for being a kindhearted and generous soul. People who knew him insisted that Ken was always ready to extend a helping hand and make new friends, which made his murder all the more shocking.

On August 30, 2006, Ken’s wife, Cindy, approached one of their neighbors while looking extremely anxious and went on to claim that she had found her husband unresponsive on the ground with a bloodied chest. The neighbor immediately called emergency services, and first responders arrived to declare Ken Juedes dead. An initial medical examination indicated gunshot damage in his chest, and an autopsy later confirmed that Ken was shot twice with a shotgun at close range, once in the chest and once in the back, which ultimately claimed his life.

The police did not find any signs of forced entry, and nothing seemed to be stolen, but authorities did find a piece of paper that contained the word “B*tch” and had a knife driven through it. Still, they carried out a thorough examination of the crime scene and were surprised to find that there were almost no signs of a possible physical altercation, which indicated that the victim knew his assailant. Still, with almost zero clues and witnesses, it wasn’t easy for law enforcement officials to come up with a list of suspects.

Who Killed Ken Juedes?

The initial investigation into Ken’s murder was relatively slow as the police did not have a lot of leads or witnesses to work with. Although they canvassed the area around the victim’s house and interviewed several of his acquaintances, no one knew why anyone would want to hurt the 58-year-old. However, things took a strange turn when detectives talked to Ken’s wife, Cindy, for the first time. When questioned, Cindy claimed that she had an issue with noise, which forced her to spend the night of August 29 at a trailer inside their 30-acre property. Subsequently, on the morning of August 30, Cindy was surprised not to get any phone calls from her husband and decided to check up on him.

Ken was supposed to be on his way to work at that time, but Cindy noticed his car still in the driveway as she made her way up to the house and believed that he was held up by some issue or the other. Yet, the moment she entered their home, she found Ken lying unresponsive on the floor in a puddle of his own blood. His chest was covered in blood, and from the looks of it, it seemed like the 58-year-old was shot at close range. That was when Cindy ran out and made her way over to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.

For the first few months, the case did not witness a lot of progress, and about six months after the incident, the police received a cryptic letter with details only the killer could know. Although the letter never led directly to a witness, authorities kept a close watch on Cindy and were surprised at how unperturbed she was by her husband’s death. In fact, Ken’s mother later mentioned that Cindy failed to inform her about her son’s demise in the morning and only called her later that evening. Through their investigations, authorities also discovered that Cindy had collected a large sum of life insurance money after her husband’s death and had put one of his properties up for sale. While Cindy’s attitude made her the main person of interest in Ken’s murder, law enforcement officials learned that her ex-husband had gifted her a shotgun which strangely matched the one used in the slaying.

Yet, Cindy insisted that the shotgun was stolen, and she had no idea where it was, making authorities wonder why she never reported the theft to the police. Regardless, Cindy kept insisting on her innocence and even offered wild theories, including one in which she claimed that a Hollywood actor could be responsible for the murder. However, like in every murder case, the evidence has the last laugh, and with a mountain of evidence pointing toward Cindy as the possible killer, the police eventually arrested and charged her with Ken Juedes’ death in 2019.

Once presented in court, Cindy claimed she had nothing to do with Ken’s murder and pled not guilty to the charges against her. However, the jury did not agree with her and finally convicted her of first-degree murder as well as a single count of resisting or obstructing an officer of the law. As a result, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2022. Hence, with a release out of the picture, Cindy is currently spending her days behind bars at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

Read More: Where Is Cindy Schulz-Juedes Now?