Cindy Schulz-Juedes Now: Where Is Ken Juedes’s Wife Today?

911 Operators in Unity, Wisconsin, received a terrifying phone call on August 30, 2006, from a local citizen who claimed that her neighbor was found unresponsive with a bloodied chest. Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found 58-year-old Ken Juedes dead from two shotgun blasts at close range. Surprisingly, his wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes, claimed she had spent the previous night in a nearby trailer and returned home to find Ken dead. ‘Dateline: The Trouble at Dill Creek Farm’ takes the viewer through the gruesome murder and follows the police investigation that led directly to Cindy. If you are interested in the details surrounding this case and want to know where Cindy is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Cindy Schulz-Juedes?

Cindy Schulz-Juedes was married to Ken Juedes, and the two resided on a massive 30-acre property in Unity, Wisconsin. People who knew them believed that their marriage was a happy one, as neither Ken nor Cindy showed any sign of discontent. Ken even worked as a pharmacist, and the family appeared to live a comfortable life without any financial issues. Moreover, since the couple lived on a 30-acre property, they even had a trailer installed on the grounds, where one could spend the night if one needed privacy or alone time. Thus, with Ken and Cindy being considered a normal couple, the brutal murder came as a shock to most of their neighbors.

Cindy claimed to have spent the night of August 29, 2006, alone in the trailer while her husband, Ken, had the whole house to himself. Yet, when Cindy walked up to the house on the morning of August 30, she mentioned that she was surprised to find her husband’s car still in the driveway since Ken was supposed to be at work around that time. Still believing that a problem might have held him back, she made her way into the house to find Ken lying on the floor in a pool of his own blood. He was completely unresponsive, and his chest was bloodied. A sight like that would have terrified anyone, and Cindy stated that she immediately ran over to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they declared Ken dead, and an initial medical examination hinted at gunshot wounds. Later, an autopsy mentioned that Ken was wounded with a shotgun, once in the back and once in front, which ultimately led to his demise. However, to the police’s surprise, nothing seemed to be stolen from the residence, and there was no sign of a forced entry, although detectives found a piece with a knife sticking through it and the word “B*tch” on it.

When authorities questioned Cindy, she gave her version of events and insisted that she had no idea who murdered Ken. Cindy even went on to state that she was in the trailer at the time of the murder and claimed that she did not hear any gunshots in the night. Still, authorities were quite suspicious of her as she seemed unperturbed by her husband’s death, and that suspicion was strengthened when Ken’s mother came forward and said that Cindy had only informed her about Ken’s death on the evening of August 30.

Interestingly, about six months after Ken’s death, detectives received a strange anonymous letter that contained details about the murder only the killer could know. Still, it did not provide any idea about a possible suspect, and authorities found themselves back on square one. Nevertheless, through the investigation, detectives learned that shortly after Ken’s death, Cindy collected his life insurance money which came up to be a little below $1 million. Besides, while Ken’s mother alleged that she had no news about a property that Ken owned, authorities discovered that Cindy had put the same property up for sale in the real estate market. This made Cindy a person of interest in Ken’s murder case, although the former kept insisting on her innocence and even suggested wild theories, including one where she blamed a Hollywood actor for killing her husband.

Where Is Cindy Schulz-Juedes Today?

Unfortunately, there was no forensic evidence to link Cindy to the crime, but the police soon learned that her ex-husband had given her a shotgun similar to the one used in the murder. When faced with the evidence, Cindy said that her shotgun was stolen, but the police suspected otherwise as she never reported the theft. Thus, with a mountain of circumstantial evidence against Cindy, she was arrested in 2019 and charged with her husband’s murder.

Once presented in court, Cindy claimed that she was innocent and pled not guilty to the charges against her. Although the defense tried to pin the murder on other individuals, the evidence eventually helped the jury convict Cindy of first-degree murder. Additionally, she was also found guilty of obstruction or resisting an officer of the law. As a result, Cindy was sentenced to life without parole in 2022 and is presently incarcerated at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

