Laurie Juedes: Where is Ken Juedes’ Sister Now?

When authorities in Unity, Wisconsin, were informed about a possible homicide on August 30, 2006, they arrived at the scene to find Ken Juedes shot to death in his own home. His wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes, claimed she had spent the previous night in a trailer on their property and had returned home on the morning of August 30 to find her husband unresponsive on the floor. ‘Dateline: The Trouble at Dill Creek Farm’ details the horrifying incident and shows how the murder almost turned into a cold case before detectives were able to bring the perpetrator to justice. However, while the case sat unsolved, Ken’s sister, Laurie Juedes, did everything she could to find her brother’s killer. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the murder and find out where Laurie is at present, shall we?

Who Is Laurie Juedes?

Like most siblings, Laurie and Ken Juedes shared an intimate bond right from childhood and supported each other in their times of need. Although they lived in separate states at the time of Ken’s murder, the pair kept in touch over the phone and would even visit each other from time to time. Being Ken’s sister, Laurie was well acquainted with Cindy Schulz-Juedes, and since there was nothing that indicated trouble, she believed that Cindy and her brother made a perfect couple. However, such a belief was smashed against the ground when Laurie received news about her brother’s shocking murder.

On August 30, 2006, 911 operators in Unity, Wisconsin, received a call from a woman who claimed that her neighbor might have been murdered. Once first responders reached the scene, they found Ken Juedes lying unresponsive on the floor in a pool of his own blood. While an autopsy determined that the attacker used a shotgun to shoot Ken once in the back and once in the front, leading to his death, Cindy claimed that she was not present at the time of the slaying. She went on to explain further and said that she had spent the previous night in a trailer on their property and made her way up to the house early on August 30. While on her way to the house, she noticed her husband’s car in the driveway, which surprised her as he was already supposed to be at work. However, a horrible scene awaited her inside the house, and Cindy immediately ran over to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

While investigating the crime scene, the police noticed that nothing had been stolen, and there were no signs of forced entry. However, they did find a note which contained the word “B*tch” and had a knife driven through it. While this appeared to be a threat of some kind, Cindy’s behavior made it seem like she was unperturbed about her husband’s death. Moreover, Ken’s mother mentioned that Cindy informed her about her son’s death hours after his body was discovered, and the police learned that Ken’s wife had collected almost a million dollars in life insurance money after the slaying.

About six months after Ken’s murder, detectives received a strange letter that contained details about the slaying only the killer could know. However, the letter proved to be a dead end, and once authorities discovered that Cindy was trying to sell one of Ken’s properties, they kept a close watch on her. Unfortunately, since the case saw next to no progress during this time, Laurie Juedes took matters into her own hands and began an investigation by herself. She stopped caring about her safety and began hunting down every single lead that appeared even a little promising. Besides, she even met with several people who might have borne a grudge against her brother but eventually was unable to find a viable suspect.

Nevertheless, authorities soon discovered that Cindy’s ex-husband had gifted her a shotgun similar to the one used in the murder. Although Cindy immediately stated that the shotgun was stolen, the police could not understand why she never reported it missing in the first place. Hence, with the mountain of evidence pointing toward Cindy, she was arrested and charged with Ken’s murder in 2019.

Where Is Laurie Juedes Now?

When Cindy was arrested, Laurie appeared in front of the press and claimed she was happy at the development. She even went on to mention that the police action would bring a bit of peace to her family as they have been grappling with the murder for more than a decade. However, Laurie refuted the idea of the arrest being a form of closure and said, “People say closure, but it’s really not closure at all. It’s really just a feeling that a very dangerous person might be off the streets. And that is such a relief because she may not have been dangerous to the general public—but she was certainly dangerous to our family.”

Once Cindy was brought to trial, Laurie attended the court proceedings and was relieved when the jury found her guilty of second-degree murder and obstructing or resisting an officer of the law. As a result, Cindy was sentenced to life without parole in 2022. Laurie Juedes currently resides in Woodinville, Washington, and earns a living as an Independent Legal Services Professional. She even remains close to family, especially her mother, and we would like to wish her the very best for the years to come.

