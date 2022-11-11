Pam Ewer: Where is Cindy Schulz-Juedes’ Sister Now?

‘Dateline: The Trouble at Dill Creek Farm’ chronicles the gruesome murder of Ken Juedes and how the ensuing police investigation revealed his wife, Cindy Schulz-Juedes, as the murderer. While Cindy has insisted on her innocence to this very day, she has been supported relentlessly by her sister Pam Ewer. Pam’s belief in her sister’s innocence is so strong that she is determined to clear Cindy’s name and even appeared on the Dateline episode to speak about her experience. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding the murder and want to know where Pam is at present, we have you covered.

Who is Pam Ewer?

Sisters Pam Ewer and Cindy Schulz-Juedes grew up together and have been quite close to each other since they were kids. Pam had always thought about the world of her sister and was overjoyed when Cindy met and got married to Ken Juedes. Since Ken was pretty well off, had a steady job as a pharmacist, and owned a 30-acre property in Unity, Wisconsin, Pam was confident that her sister would enjoy a comfortable life. However, she was in for the shock of her life when she received news about Ken’s untimely and gruesome death.

Cindy claimed that she had spent the night of August 29, 2006, at a trailer on their property while Ken had the whole house to himself. Early next morning, she made her way up to the house and was surprised to find her husband’s car still in the driveway, as he was already supposed to be at work. However, her surprise soon turned into horror as she entered the house and found Ken lying on the floor in a pool of his own blood. Cindy immediately rushed over to a neighbor’s house to call 911, and first responders arrived to declare Ken dead. Later, an autopsy determined that Ken was shot once in the front and once in the back by a shotgun, leading to his death. Interestingly, the police also found a note with the word “B*tch” written on it and a knife stuck through it, which indicated a threat of some kind. However, nothing seemed to be stolen, and there was no sign of a forced entry.

Although Cindy mentioned that she was not in the house at the time of the murder and insisted on her innocence, she soon became the person of interest in Ken’s murder. About six months after the incident, the police received a cryptic letter that contained details about the killing only the murderer would know. Still, with the letter proving useless in their hunt for a suspect, authorities turned their attention to Cindy and discovered that she had claimed a massive life insurance amount after her husband’s death. On the other hand, the police found Cindy’s behavior to be quite strange as she did not inform her mother-in-law about Ken’s death until the evening of August 30 and even tried to sell one of her late husband’s properties on the real estate market.

Where Is Pam Ewer Now?

When interviewed on the show, Pam Ewer had viable explanations for Cindy’s behavior as she claimed that her sister wanted to convey the news about Ken’s passing face to face, which is why she did not call her mother-in-law immediately. Moreover, Pam stated that Cindy and Ken were in an altercation with a few men from a local race track, and the note found at the murder scene seemed to be a threat to her sister. Still, the evidence pointed toward Cindy Schulz-Juedes, and once detectives discovered that her ex-husband had gifted her a shotgun similar to the one used in the murder, their suspicion grew stronger. Cindy still claimed that she had nothing to do with the murder and stated that the shotgun was stolen. However, since she never reported the theft, detectives did not believe her explanation, and Cindy was charged with Ken’s murder.

Pam Ewer stayed beside Cindy throughout the latter’s murder trial and even testified for her in court. She even faced the jury and told them that she believed her sister was completely innocent of the charges against her. However, the jury decided otherwise, and Cindy was convicted of first-degree murder as well as obstructing or resisting an officer of the law, which netted her a life sentence without parole in 2022. Naturally, Pam was extremely disappointed with the result but mentioned that she would keep fighting to free her sister’s name. Unfortunately, Pam currently prefers to stay out of social media and is quite private regarding her personal life, making her current whereabouts unclear. However, she still believes in Cindy’s innocence and is confident that the truth will be revealed one day.

Read More: Where is Ken Juedes’ Sister Now?