Kesun Lee From Swiping America: Everything We Know

Created by Johnnie Ingram and Steve Warren, Max’s ‘Swiping America’ is a documentary romance series that follows four singles as they travel across the USA to take advantage of the variety of opportunities that the world of online dating might bring them. One such fortunate would from season 1 who captured the attention of the viewers is Kesun Lee. Her dating journey in the show was certainly intriguing, and many of her admirers are eager to know as much as they can about her. So, let’s explore it all together, shall we?

Kesun Lee’s Age and Background

Kesun was 36 years old when she took part in the show. According to her friends, she has a bubbly personality and always has a positive outlook on life. Her love for Korean pop music is only rivaled by her passion for New York City, New York. The television star is quite a travel enthusiast who has been to many popular tourist destinations across the world, like Stonehenge in England and Tamarama Beach in Australia.

When not working hard, Kesun likes to spend time with her friends and often shares pictures of her outings on social media. As for her educational background, Kesun was a student at the University of Maryland from 2004 to 2008. She ended up graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy. Additionally, she enrolled at Holmes Institute in 2013 and finished her studies in International Business in 2015.

Kesun Lee’s Profession

In January 2008, Kesun became the Business Manager for Kumon North America in Fulton, Maryland. She worked there until January 2011 before taking up the position of Supervisor at Diane von Furstenberg in February 2011. She also became a part of Damsel in Distress in January of the same year as the Head Stylist. After working both jobs for a significant amount of time, Kesun left Diane von Furstenberg in November 2011 and then bid farewell to Damsel in Distress in December 2012.

It was not long before Kesun became a Buyer Assistant at Sass and Bride in January 2014 and stayed there until December 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Kesun then moved back to New York City and became a Stylist at Helmut Lang in June 2015, until July 2016, when she switched jobs and took up the same position at Intermix. The Max star joined Golden Goose Deluxe Brand in October 2016 as a Visual Merchanding Manager, leaving her past job behind. She retained that position until April 2017 and became the Store director the next month.

Kesun ended up starting her own business as a Stylist in January 2018, which is in operation as of writing. She worked with Golden Goose Deluxe Brand until May 2018. It wasn’t until December 2019 that she became a Real Estate Agent in affiliation with Find What’s Rare in Brooklyn, New York. In January 2021, she left the agency behind and joined Bon New York the very next month. As of writing, she is still working with the latter organization.

Is Kesun Lee Dating Anyone?

As of writing, Kesun has not given any update regarding her romantic life. In the show, she did share about her ex-boyfriend, whom she had met in Sydney, and the two had moved to New York City. However, he was apparently not a huge fan of the Big Apple, and they ended up breaking up, given Kesun’s own love for the city. Thanks to the social experiment,s he did find people like Larry, whom she connected to romantically.

