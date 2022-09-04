Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

The third episode of AMC’s comedy series ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ season 2, titled ‘Ghost,’ follows Allison Devine-McRoberts’ efforts to find a dead body to stage her death. She seeks the help of Patricia “Patty” Deirdre O’Connor to fulfill the same and the duo goes to a Worcester funeral home to select a dead body. Kevin McRoberts joins Neil O’Connor and Peter “Pete” McRoberts to celebrate “Palloween.” They invite an unexpected guest to celebrate the same, startling Allison. The episode ends with a significant decision Allison makes with the assistance of Patty. Since the same is expected to possibly rewrite the fate of Allison, we have decoded the same. Here are our thoughts concerning the episode’s ending! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

‘Ghost’ begins with Neil making it clear to his sister Patty that he is suffering severely due to keeping the truth about Allison a secret. Kevin prepares for his Palloween celebrations and asks Allison to join him and Neil as they are scared to watch a horror film all alone. She tells her husband that she is going to a movie with Patty. Detective Tammy Ridgeway invites Patty to join her for a board game night with the former’s cousins. Patty tells her that she needs to join Allison to select a coffee table for the latter. After leaving Tammy, Patty joins Allison to go to a funeral home.

Upon walking into the funeral home, Allison starts to think about her father’s wake that happened in the same place years ago. She and Patty go through the several unclaimed dead bodies stored in the place under the guidance of Billy Terrell. Patty, eager to join Tammy, asks Allison to pick any one of the many dead bodies stored at the place. However, Allison takes her time. Since the identity she selects will dictate her future, she doesn’t want to pick any random dead body. As she spends the time thinking about her past and future, the custodian of the funeral home arrives and the duo gets forced to leave the establishment.

Allison asks Patty to join Tammy and leaves her to search in the cemetery to find any more dead bodies. While searching, she falls into a pit. Patty, who decides against joining Tammy to accompany Allison, finds her friend and helps her climb from the same. An injured Allison and Patty arrive at the former’s house, only for Kevin to cause an additional injury, unintentionally as always. Allison and Patty startle upon seeing Tammy at the house and they come to know that the detective was called since Kevin and Neil were scared.

Kevin Can F**k Himself Season 2 Episode 3 Ending: What Will be Allison’s New Identity?

After deciding to stage her death to escape from Kevin, Allison seeks the help of Billy and through the private investigator, she gets access to a funeral home to select any dead body for her to use to fulfill her plan. However, Allison immerses herself in several concerns all at once. Rather than selecting a dead body, she extremely worries about her life ahead wondering whether the identity she chooses will be good enough for her future. Patty tries her best to make Allison choose an identity by selecting a dead body but the latter’s anxiety stops her from thinking objectively. Thus, she decides to choose the identity Patty selects for her.

While going through the dead bodies, Patty has chosen the dead body/identity of Gertrude Fronch for Allison. Since Gertrude didn’t have a husband or kids to claim her dead body, Patty thinks that Allison will be safe if she chooses her identity. Allison, distressed by worries, fails to see Patty’s reasons and dismisses her suggestion saying that she cannot lead a life with the name “Gertrude Fronch.” Since Gertrude is also ten years older than her, Allison initially dismisses any possibility of becoming the former. But she soon realizes that Patty knows what’s best for her and chooses to become Gertrude.

Whenever Allison faces a challenge, Patty has somehow managed to be there for her. Patty helped Allison to overcome the latter’s grief of losing her father over a few drinks. When Allison falls into a pit, Patty is there for her to help her climb from the same. More than everything, Patty has joined Allison to try to kill Kevin although she doesn’t have anything to gain from her neighbor’s death. Since Patty is someone who risks her own life to help Allison, the latter trusts the former’s suggestion and decides to accept Fronch as her new identity once she stages her death.

As far as Allison is concerned, she doesn’t have an appreciable track record of making appropriate decisions. As someone who willingly married a person like Kevin, Allison must be the last person who will make a favorable decision for her own future and she is aware of the same as well. Thus, she transfers the responsibility of choosing her identity to Patty and since Patty chooses Gertrude, Allison chooses the same.

