Kevin Eastman: Where is the Killer Now?

The double murders of Scott Sessions and Heather Frank in 2020 became a discussed piece of news given the severity of the crimes and the love that the former had earned thanks to his career as a musician. It was not long before Kevin Eastman was linked to the case as one of the primary suspects, leading to the topic being solved. The story is featured in ABC’s ’20/20: Dying to Meet You’ as a special episode. For those curious about where Eastman is these days, we have your back.

Who is Kevin Eastman?

As it turns out, Kevin Eastman has been dating Heather Frank since around 2015, and the relationship has long been accepted by all parties to be a violent and abusive one, with the prosecution of the Sessions and Frank murders case sharing that Eastman had once pulled out Heather’s hair. The relationship came to an end sometime before January 2020 when Heather met Scott Sessions at a music concert.

Scott was a local musician in and around Greeley, Colorado, and it was not long before he and Heather started dating each other. Meanwhile, Eastman was apparently going through some rough times and was living with his sister. Initially reluctant to go back to Greeley, he ended up taking Troy Bonnell’s job offer. While back in the city, he learned that his ex, Heather, was seeing someone and ended up going to her house on February 8, 2020, according to Eastman.

While Eastman claimed that it was Heather who killed Scott, the prosecution and the jury did not seem inclined to believe this version of the story and were more willing to trust that Eastman killed Scott due to the fact that the musician was dating his ex. Scott himself had apparently told his father that he was going to Fort Collins, Colorado, to meet with a friend. His apparent disappearance raised many alarms until February 10, 2020, when a snowplow driver discovered Scott’s body in a ditch near the Old Flowers and Pingree Park roads in Bellvue, Colorado.

Upon inspection, it was discovered that Scott’s neck had been cut through so severely that his spinal cord was broken. Additionally, his body wore multiple burns. As the investigators tried to find the possible perpetrator, they learned about Heather and decided to check her house, only to find it empty. What they did find was a massive bloodstain in front of the house, giving the authorities an indication of just what may have happened.

Given her disappearance, Heather was one of the suspects, but the investigators were also on the lookout for Eastman after they learned about his romantic history with Heather. About a week later, on February 16, 2020, a tip led law enforcement to a rural property owned by Bonnell, where Heather’s body was found near a woodpile, with a firepit nearby. She had been shot twice to the heart, the attack having taken place at a close range.

Later on February 16, 2020, Eastman was found at a gas station with a container. He also had two bullet shells that matched with wounds on Heather’s body. According to the prosecution, the Eastman had killed Scott, and a frightened Heather had agreed to help him cover up. However, he then decided to shoot Heather in order to remove the witness of his previous crime and decided to stash her body at his former employer’s house.

Where is Kevin Eastman Now?

On July 21, 2022, Kevin was convicted following a trial that lasted for three weeks. He was found guilty of two charges of first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with a deceased’s body, and two additional charges of tampering with the evidence. For his crimes, he was given two life sentences plus 27 years. The verdict was welcomed by those close to Scott and Heather, who had been grieving their loss for over two years at that point.

“He started a chain reaction that I’m sure he doesn’t know anything about,” Scott’s father, Stanley Sessions, said. “What he did was he caused our family the most anguish that you can ever impose on a family.” Heather’s son Alexander “Alex” McLaughlin added, “My mom was more than just my mom. She was my best friend. The memories we had together I will cherish forever. I miss her every day and will continue to miss her every day.” As of writing, Kevin is serving his sentence at the Fermont Correctional Facility in Fermont County, Colorado.

Read More: Alex McLaughlin: Where is Heather Frank’s Son Now?