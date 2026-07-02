Do Khalil and Imani End Up Together in Survival of the Thickest?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest‘ brings Mavis Beaumont’s story to a fitting conclusion. Her story began with heartbreak and growing struggles as a stylist while she dreamed of becoming a designer. After enduring even more heartbreak and overcoming greater struggles, she finally has the life she always wanted. In the same vein, her friends also go through a significant arc that changes the course of their lives. This is especially true for Khalil, who experiences unexpected developments that force him out of his shell, prompting him to evolve and become a better person. And it all begins at a party where he meets a woman named Imani. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Imani and Khalil’s Fling Takes a Drastic Turn

After experiencing heartbreak following his breakup with India in Season 1, Khalil undergoes significant changes in Season 2 that inform his arc in Season 3. Since seeing a therapist, he has become more aware of his patterns and more emotionally intelligent and conscious of his actions. This evolution serves him well when Imani arrives to deliver the news that changes everything in his life. They first cross paths at a New Year’s party, where Imani is the caterer. Their introduction and flirting are cut short when Khalil is distracted by Mavis and Luca, who want him to go to the next party with them.

Imani slips away like Houdini, and Khalil thinks he will never see her again. However, fate has something different in store. Later that night, while he is on his way to the third and final party of the night with his friends, he sees Imani on the train. As their eyes meet, he feels the spark again, and this time, he is in no mood to let her slip away. So, he abandons Mavis and Luca and goes after her. They spend the night together, but in the morning, Imani leaves once again, and this time, it feels like she has no intention of returning. But again, the universe conspires to bring them together.

Imani finds Khalil a few weeks later to tell him she is pregnant. She takes his mouth swab so a DNA test can confirm he is the father. The prospect of becoming a father throws Khalil into a state of crisis. He has a fraught relationship with his absentee father, and he doesn’t want to repeat the mistakes of the man who thinks he did his son a favor by staying away. Imani reveals that she wants to keep the child, though she doesn’t pressure Khalil to take this journey with her. She has the love and support of her friends and family, who will help her raise her child. She doesn’t really need Khalil, which means he has a choice to make.

Khalil and Imani are Bound Together for Life

Eventually, Khalil decides that his child will not see a void in their father. He tells Imani that he wants to be a part of their baby’s life. This doesn’t mean that they are going to be together. There is no declaration of love or any intention of getting married for the sake of the child. The simple fact that the child will be loved by both parents and their friends and family means they will have a good childhood and a big community to support them. They will not feel abandoned or lacking in anything, which is what Imani and Khalil want for their child.

Months later, when we see them at Imani’s baby shower, it is clear that they are not together even now. The romantic feelings between them have taken a backseat, and the equation between them seems more friendly. They are on pretty amicable terms and are both trying to fix things about themselves and their lives so they can give a better future to their child. This means that even if they don’t end up together, they will forever be a part of each other’s lives through their child.

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