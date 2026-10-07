Kheira Belal: Where is The Arena Contestant Now?

Kheira Belal was one of the 38 amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters who were featured in season 1 of Netflix’s ‘The Arena.’ Just like her fellow competitors, she wanted to take her chance at winning a professional MMA contract. She had quickly caught the attention of the coaches with her unique striking style, even when she found herself close to elimination. Rather than allowing the setbacks to define her journey, she used them as a motivation to prove that she belonged in the competition. Kheira gave it her all during every fight, gradually silencing those who had underestimated her abilities. Ultimately, her resilience helped her carve out a path to the Finals.

Kheira Belal Utilized Her Second Chance to Secure Her Place in the Finals

When Kheira Belal faced her first challenge in the competition, she showcased her strength and mental fortitude by securing second place among the 19 female contestants. However, she faced a significant setback when she and her teammate, Mahamade Demba Samba, finished last during the second challenge. By the time she reached the open-sided cage stage, Kheira faced off against Cleméntine Pauty. Despite her best efforts, the former was eliminated from the competition. Yet it didn’t end her journey in the competition, as she returned after Mallaury Kalachnikoff’s hand injury forced her to leave the show. Moreover, the judges gave Kheira a second chance since they wanted to know more about her distinctive fighting style.

Following that, Kheira once again faced an elimination matchup to prove her worth to stay in the competition. During that fight, she impressed everyone by eliminating Sarah Lydié. When Kheira finally had the chance to go up against Cleméntine, her zeal to prove herself led her to seize the opportunity. The former wanted to show her coach that she could also use different MMA stances strategically. Surprising everyone, Kheira made her way to the Quarterfinals after winning the fight. She once again felt the drive to show Mechel Goessens that Mechel had underestimated her in the Semifinals. With sheer determination, Kheira won two of the three rounds and managed to escape every lock during the fight, securing her place in the Finals.

Kheira Belal is Channeling 15 Years of Karate Experience Into MMA

Kheira’s journey with combat sports began long before she stepped into the world of MMA. On the show, she shared that her father had always loved combat sports, and her brother was also involved in the sports. Soon, she also found her calling in karate, leading her to join its classes. It quickly turned into a commitment, pushing Kheira to dedicate 15 years to honing her skills and building her foundation. In September 2014, she finished 7th at the European Youth Championship. By May of the following year, she was ranked 3rd at the Qatar International Open.

As the years passed, Kheira continued to earn medals, finishing as runner-up in multiple French Karate Championships in 2015, 2016, and 2018. In September 2016, she secured the 2nd place at the Luxembourg International Open. She added another achievement to her resume by winning another competition held in Mersailles in October 2025. Just two months later, Kheira’s competitive ambitions took her to the Marseille leg of the Gi-Nogi Challenge, where she once again stepped onto the mat after a considerable break.

When Kheira isn’t busy with competitions, she prefers to stay active on social media, especially Instagram. On that platform, she has been gradually expanding her presence by often sharing details about her training routine, professional endeavors, and glimpses into her personal life. Her public fighting records list her as an amateur MMA fighter who competes in the Bantamweight class. Additionally, Kheira has a record of one victory and one loss in MMA competitions.

Kheira Belal Continues to Explore the World Beyond the Fighting Arena

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Kheira’s personal life is anchored to her loved ones. Family holds a particularly important place in her heart, a fact that was highlighted on the show when she expressed her gratitude for their support. Kheira currently appears to maintain a close bond with her father and brother, who played a significant role in encouraging her to pursue a career in combat sports. Aside from that, she is an avid traveler whose wanderlust spirit often takes her to beautiful locations around the globe.

In August 2020, Kheira admired the beautiful beaches in Santorini, Greece, which was followed by her memorable trip to the Bosphorus and Istanbul, Turkey, in November of that same year. Her love for discovering new places continued in July 2021, when she returned to Greece to bathe in the sun on its beautiful beaches before experiencing the unique and vibrant culture of Morocco in September 2022. By January 2023, Kheira swam in the blue waters off the coast of Djibouti, Africa. Just four months later, Kheira made her way to Lisbon, Portugal, where she walked through the streets to witness the country’s historic monuments.

Kheira’s appetite for adventure didn’t slow down in December 2024 as she immersed herself in the beauty of the sand dunes in the Sahara Desert, Africa. In November 2025, she enjoyed the warm sunshine on her face against a backdrop of snow-capped mountains in Switzerland. Most recently, in March 2026, Kheira jetted off to Doha, Qatar, before immersing herself in the tranquility of nature in Phuket, Thailand, three months later. Besides that, she loves exploring the different corners of France, whether it’s visiting Paris or dining at restaurants in Marseille.

Read More: Mechel Goessens: Where is The Arena Contestant Now?