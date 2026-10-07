Mechel Goessens: Where is The Arena Contestant Now?

With two €100,000 professional MMA contracts at stake, season 1 of Netflix’s ‘The Arena’ pushes the contestants through a series of demanding challenges and fights. Among the 38 contestants who were introduced on the show was Mechel Goessens, who was determined to showcase her abilities at every step. During the first few challenges, she managed to avoid elimination matchups, giving herself valuable time to adapt to the competition’s intense atmosphere. Her journey was also marked by determination and athletic prowess as she continued to push herself forward with confidence.

Mechel Goessens’ MMA Skills Paved the Path For Her to Become a Semifinalist

After the first two challenges, every contestant faced an elimination fight during which Mechel Goessens went up against Margaux Longhino. Determined not to let the opportunity slip away, the former quickly found her rhythm and emerged victorious. As the competition progressed, Mechel was selected by Cédric Doumbé, and she used that chance to establish herself as a strong team player. Her impressive techniques also earned her Cédric’s respect. It was soon revealed that back at home, her husband is her coach and has played a major role in shaping her into the driven person she has become. Although Mechel admitted that her chances of becoming a professional MMA fighter were diminishing over time, she didn’t let her concerns stand in the way of her ambitions.

By episode 7, Mechel faced the significant challenge of facing Jade Henry. The former also felt that being taller than her opponent would give her an advantage. Mechel was also ready to take the fight in whichever direction it went. Her sheer determination and techniques ultimately helped her advance to the Semifinals. Since she achieved the fastest submission in that matchup, she had the advantage of selecting her opponent for the Semifinals. After much consideration, she picked Kheira Belal, hoping the latter’s lack of MMA experience would be an advantage. Sadly, Mechel’s small mistake of letting her competitor’s hands go during the match resulted in her elimination.

Mechel Has Transitioned From Her Career as a Consultant to an MMA Fighter

Mechel’s professional journey has always been molded by her ambitions and constant desire to challenge herself. Before becoming a fighter, she was serving in the corporate sector as a consultant at an organization. She shared on the show that over time she realized that, despite her energetic personality, she was struggling to maintain her focus. That eventually paved the way for Mechel’s MMA journey, giving her a renewed sense of direction with the help of her coach and partner, Ludo Boulvin. As of writing, Mechel manages a gym alongside her husband and also works with the Belgian MMA Federation.

Competing in the flyweight class, Mechel has won nine matches and suffered five losses. Furthermore, she has added other notable accomplishments to her resume. She has won the bronze medal twice at the IMMAF European Championship in February of 2025 and 2026 as a part of the Belgian National Team. In October 2025, Mechel collaborated with the training space, Fight Off, before becoming the first female representative of her country at the 2026 IMMAF European Championships in the senior flyweight category.

By February 2026, Mechel was interviewed by LD MÉDIA, during which she spoke about her feelings before stepping into the cage. On September 26, she once again represented Belgium against Italy’s Sara Alivernini in the Clash of Nations Tournament. Fortunately, her incredible techniques helped her emerge victorious. Around the same time, Mechel’s journey and her relationship with Ludo came to the forefront in the documentary ‘MMA, L’amour Est Dans La Cage.’ She was also interviewed by RTL sports, where she discussed her extensive training and preparation before her competitions.

Mechel Cherishes Every Little Moment She Spends With Her Partner

Away from the intensity of the fights, Mechel’s world revolves largely around her family, particularly her husband, Ludo Boulvin, and his son, Eliott Boulvin. On the show, the competitor revealed that her partner is also her coach and biggest supporter, who always motivates her to pursue her MMA journey. Whenever she gets the opportunity, she expresses her gratitude for Ludo, noting how his training and wisdom have helped her to this day. In their free time, the pair enjoys going on romantic dates or simply heading out for a weekend outing. Together, Mechel and her family frequently engage in adventurous activities, such as hiking. In July 2026, she, Ludo, and Eliott headed to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

At the mountain, Mechel and Eliott created a lifelong memory and reached a milestone by reaching its summit. Apart from that, she maintains a very close relationship with her beloved father, who has remained beside her as a constant source of encouragement. Another significant part of her heart is devoted to her furry pup and cuddle partner, Jessy. Beyond that, Mechel loves spending quality time with her best friends over a meal. Traveling is also an integral part of her life, which becomes evident from her memorable trips to Thailand, Switzerland, and Uzbekistan. Whenever life becomes too overwhelming for her, Mechel seeks respite in the serenity of nature.

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