Kiernan Shipka to Star in Karen Maine’s ‘The Blondes’

Kiernan Shipka, the star of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ has been cast as a lead in Karen Maine’s next movie, a survival drama titled ‘The Blondes.’ Filming details are under wraps. The story is set at an elite retreat hosted by an iconic pop star, where four blonde hopefuls compete for a coveted breakout role. But for one struggling actress, the glamorous opportunity soon descends into a twisted fight for survival, where ambition, obsession, and danger collide behind closed doors.

The project is backed by Blumhouse Atomic, the recently revealed umbrella title for the merged horror production companies Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. Considering there are four blondes in the movie, three more actresses need to be cast, along with the one who will play the pop star. News of the casting can be expected soon.

Kiernan Shipka is primarily known for playing Sabrina Spellman in Netflix’s fantasy show ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’ She also played Sally Draper in AMC’s ‘Mad Men.’ Other shows she has starred in include The Roku Channel’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ and HBO’s ‘White House Plumbers’ and ‘Industry.’ As far as movies are concerned, she played Addy in ‘Twisters,’ Gryla in the Christmas movie ‘Red One,’ Irina Anastas in the crime comedy ‘Idiots,’ Jamie in the rom-com ‘Sweethearts,’ Jodie in the Pamela Anderson-starrer ‘The Last Showgirl,’ and Carrie Anne Camera in the horror movie ‘Longlegs.’

Karen Maine has directed ‘Yes, God, Yes,’ a coming-of-age comedy starring Natalia Dyer, which is her feature directorial debut. Her second directorial feature is the rom-com ‘Rosaline,’ featuring Kaitlyn Dever and Isabela Merced, based on Rebecca Serle’s YA novel ‘When You Were Mine,’ which is inspired by William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ This makes ‘The Blondes’ Maine’s third feature as a director.

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