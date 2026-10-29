Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Melling’s ‘The Flood’ Starts Filming in London in April 2027

Jennifer Lawrence and Harry Melling will soon head to the UK capital for their next project together. Filming of Zach Cregger’s next feature film, a survival horror thriller titled ‘The Flood,’ will take place in London starting in April 2027. Cregger also wrote the screenplay. The plot is set during a catastrophic flash flood in a modern city. As water rapidly engulfs an apartment building, a group of residents becomes trapped inside, forced to fight rising water, collapsing infrastructure, and a deadly creature lurking beneath the surface. The movie will be released on August 11, 2028.

Jennifer Lawrence was last seen opposite Robert Pattinson in Lynne Ramsay’s psychological drama ‘Die My Love,’ which won Ramsay a Palme d’Or nomination. Next up for Lawrence is ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ where she will return as Katniss Everdeen. It is scheduled for release on November 20 this year. She was also cast alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s mystery drama ‘What Happens at Night,’ which has wrapped production and awaits a release date. It is based on Peter Cameron’s novel of the same name.

Harry Melling, known for playing Dudley in the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, offered a stunning performance in Harry Lighton’s ‘Pillion,’ playing an introverted gay man in a BDSM relationship with Alexander Skarsgård’s Ray. He also starred in Kantemir Balagov’s drama ‘Butterfly Jam.’ We will next see him in Theo Rhys’s musical horror comedy ‘Stuffed,’ co-starring Jodie Comer, and Season 2 of HBO Max’s ‘Task,’ playing volatile DEA agent Brennan Boylan. The sophomore season is slated to arrive sometime in 2027.

Zach Cregger has emerged as a talented directorial mind in the horror genre, with the movies ‘Barbarian,’ ‘Resident Evil’ (which came out this September), ‘Weapons,’ and ‘Companion’ to his credit.

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