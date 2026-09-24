Meryl Streep’s ‘The Corrections’ Starts Filming in New York in January 2027

Academy Award winner Meryl Streep’s next project will enter production at the beginning of the new year. The filming of ‘The Corrections,’ a Netflix limited series, will take place in New York between January 20 and July 28, 2027. Jonathan Franzen adapted the screenplay from his 2001 National Book Award-winning novel of the same name, with Cord Jefferson roped in to direct the episodes. Streep is the only revealed cast member yet.

The plot synopsis is as follows: After almost 50 years as a wife and mother, Enid Lambert (Streep) is ready to have some fun. Unfortunately, her husband, Alfred, is losing his sanity to Parkinson’s disease, and their children have long since flown the family nest to the catastrophes of their own lives. The oldest, Gary, a once-stable portfolio manager and family man, is trying to convince his wife and himself, despite clear signs to the contrary, that he is not clinically depressed. The middle child, Chip, has lost his seemingly secure academic job and is failing spectacularly at his new line of work. And Denise, the youngest, has escaped a disastrous marriage only to pour her youth and beauty down the drain on an affair with a married man – or so her mother fears.

Desperate for some pleasure to look forward to, Enid has set her heart on an elusive goal: bringing her family together for one last Christmas at home. Stretching from the Midwest at mid-century to the Wall Street and Eastern Europe of today, The Corrections brings an old-fashioned world of civic virtue and sexual inhibitions into violent collision with the era of home surveillance, hands-off parenting, do-it-yourself mental health care, and globalized greed.

Streep’s veteran status is ever-growing, with the virtuoso soon to be seen and heard as Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew,’ which will be released in theaters on February 12, 2027. Before this, we will see her reprise her role as Loretta Durkin in Season 6 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ which will air December 8 onwards this year. Another project on her slate is Duke Johnson’s stop-motion animation/live-action film ‘Lincoln in the Bardo,’ where she has voiced four parts. Currently undergoing production, the movie is based on George Saunders’ 2017 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The cast also includes Tom Hanks as Abraham Lincoln and Emily Taaffe as Mary Todd Lincoln, along with Willem Dafoe, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Colman Domingo, Bill Hader, and Tom Waits.

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