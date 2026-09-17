Camila Mendes Returning for ‘Upgraded 2’

Camila Mendes will reprise her role as Ana Santos in ‘Ungraded 2,’ The Cinemaholic can confirm. It is the sequel to ‘Ungraded,’ the rom-com starring Mendes and Archie Renaux, which came out in 2024. While production dates have yet to be revealed, the Prime Video movie will be shot in Venice and Rome, Italy. Carlson Young, who directed the first movie, will helm this one, too. Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews, and Luke Roberts are working on the script. They also wrote the screenplay for ‘Ungraded’. It remains to be seen who is cast opposite Mendes.

The sequel will show Ana (Mendes) curate a high-stakes comeback at the Venice Biennale, where she joins forces with a rival curator to prevent their recently heartbroken artists from self-destructing. To maintain control, the two concoct a fake-dating plan that works a little too well.

Camila Mendes is the star of the CW teenage drama series ‘Riverdale,’ based on the Archie Comics characters. Her performance as Veronica Lodge earned her Choice Scene Stealer Award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. The role also earned her nominations at the People’s Choice Awards and the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Besides ‘Upgraded,’ she has starred in ‘The New Romantic,’ ‘The Perfect Date,’ ‘Palm Springs,’ ‘Do Revenge,’ and ‘Música.’ She played Teela, Captain of the Guards of Eternia, in ‘Masters of the Universe,’ which came out this year. We will next see her in Danny Ramirez’s sports drama ‘Baton,’ which will center on an exiled soccer player (Ramirez) and his sister battling over their mother’s legacy; and Guy Ritchie’s action movie ‘Viva La Madness,’ co-starring Jason Statham, and based on J.J. Connolly’s eponymous novel.

Carlson Young’s directorial credits include the fantasy horror flick ‘The Blazing World,’ ‘Upgraded,’ the thriller ‘Trust,’ and ‘The Last Sunrise,’ based on Anna Todd’s novel.

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