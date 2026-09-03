Dane DeHaan and Mark Hamill Reportedly Cast in Joe Berlinger’s ‘The Villain’

Dane DeHaan and Mark Hamill have been roped in for Joe Berlinger’s next feature, ‘The Villain,’ alternatively titled ‘The Most Hated Man in America.’ Filming will take place in Toronto starting this November. Andrew Ferguson wrote the script. Nathalie Emmanuel will also star.

The plot synopsis is as follows: RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan arrives at a prison to meet Martin Shkreli. Before we learn why, RZA takes us inside the extraordinary rise and spectacular fall of one of America’s most notorious financial villains. As a boy, Martin is ashamed of his Albanian immigrant father, a janitor he sees as content with a life Martin desperately wants to escape. Obsessed with wealth, Martin hustles his way into a job with hedge-fund manager Jim Cramer, where he discovers the lucrative power of betting against companies, and learns that morality is no obstacle to making money. After failed hedge funds and millions in losses, Martin finds his calling: buying pharmaceutical rights and dramatically inflating drug prices. When he raises Thiola from $15 to $350, his unapologetic greed makes him a viral sensation. Television hosts mock him, journalists pursue him, and Martin revels in the attention until it draws the SEC’s attention. An investigation exposes years of financial crimes, sending Martin to prison and setting the stage for whatever comes next. The completely outrageous and completely true story of “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli, from his meteoric rise as wunderkind hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive to his devastating fall involving crime, corruption, and the Wu-Tang Clan, which exposed the rotten core of the American healthcare system.

From playing a small role as a Union Army soldier in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’ to portraying United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Maj. Gen. Kenneth Nichols in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer,’ Dane DeHaan has come a long way. Many will also recognize him as Harry Osborne from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ and Brad from ‘Dumb Money.’ He played LDS Church follower Jacob Pratt in the Netflix western series ‘American Primeval.’ His upcoming projects include the Apple TV+ series adaptation of William Gibson’s novel ‘Neuromancer,’ which follows a damaged hacker named Case (Callum Turner), who is thrust into digital espionage and high-stakes crime with a woman named Molly (Briana Middleton), pulling a heist on a corporate dynasty; and Eric Bross’s thriller feature ‘America’s Favorite,’ which follows a thrill seeking television reporter, who is given a chance to resurrect his flailing career by hosting a prime-time, television special with deadly consequences.

Acting legend Mark Hamill was last seen as the unhinged Major in ‘The Long Walk,’ a dystopian survival thriller based on Stephen King’s novel. The ‘Star Wars’ star also featured in Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ and ‘The Life of Chuck.’ We will next see him in Season 3 of Peacock’s video game TV adaptation ‘Twisted Metal.’ He will play Pope Charlie Kane, the leader of the Eastern Sovereignty and estranged father of Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa/voice of Will Arnett).

Nathalie Emmanuel, well-known for playing Missandei in ‘Game of Thrones,’ British computer hacktivist Ramsey in the ‘Fast and Furious’ movies, and Evelyn (Evie) Alexander in the horror flick ‘The Invitation,’ was last seen as Julia Cicero in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megapolis’ and as Zee in John Woo’s action thriller ‘The Killer,’ opposite Omar Sy. She played Jordan King in the comedy show ‘Die Hart,’ starring Kevin Hart. Upcoming projects on her slate are Louis Leterrier’s ‘Fast Forever,’ the final addition to the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga, which will arrive in 2028, Graham and Parker Phillips’s crime thriller movie ‘Hyde,’ about a haunted detective looking for a brutal serial killer; Alexandre Carrière’s sci-fi mystery feature ‘Dr. Mason Miller.’

Joe Berlinger has directed the Ted Bundy movie ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ and ‘Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2,’ making ‘The Villain’ his third directorial feature.

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