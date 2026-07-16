‘The Watcher’ Season 2 Starts Filming in New York in October

After being renewed back in 2022, the very year Season 1 dropped, it seems that Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ is finally getting into production. Filming will take place across New York State between October this year and March 2027. Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, who created the show, are back as head writers.

Towards the end of the Season 1 finale (episode 7), titled ‘Haunting,’ we see Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale) return to 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, unable to get over his obsession with the identity of the “Watcher,” who had been sending them the chilling letters. Another family has moved in, and Dean meets Ben, the new owner, and introduces himself as John Graff, the very man he is convinced is the Watcher. When Ben asks if he lives in the area, Dean says yes, making it clear that Ben will see him around.

Dean then returns to his car and sees Ben take some letters out of the mailbox, wondering whether one of them is from the Watcher. The real question is: Did Dean put it there? Then, Dean gets a call from Nora (Naomi Watts), who believes he’s interviewing for a job. They end the call with, “I love you.” As Dean drives away, we see Nora’s car pull up right behind. While he has been observing the house, she has been following him. In this way, Season 1 ends on an ambiguous note, with a title card stating that the real Watcher Case, from which the show takes inspiration, remains unsolved.

It remains to be seen whether Season 2 will continue with the story or show a new one with new characters and, by extension, a new cast. There are certainly a lot of unanswered questions that Season 1 ends with, and viewers will be fortunate if Season 2 provides the answers. However, as it is in life, not all questions are answered. As per Bobby Cannavale, “I think it’s less important who the Watcher is and really who you are and what’s important to you. I hope that by the end, people will walk away from it really [taking] stock.”

Besides Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, Season 1 also features Isabel Gravitt, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Mia Farrow, Terry Kinney, Christopher McDonald, Noma Dumezweni, Joe Mantello, and Michael Nouri.

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