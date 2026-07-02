Will Smith’s ‘Supermax’ Starts Filming in Sydney in August

Will Smith’s next feature will be shot in Emerald City. The filming of the action thriller movie ‘Supermax’ will take place in Sydney, Australia, between August and November this year. David Gordon Green will direct, based on a script by David Weil and David J. Rosen. The story follows two FBI agents investigating a murder that has taken place in the world’s most secure prison. Amazon MGM Studios is in charge of the movie’s distribution. ‘Supermax’ will receive a streaming release. Casting is underway for Smith’s female FBI agent partner.

Will Smith is no stranger to playing a cop/federal agent, having starred in movies like the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise, ‘Bright,’ and ‘I, Robot.’ We last saw him as Det. Lt. Mike Lowrey in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ the fourth movie in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise. Ever since the actor slapped fellow actor/comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, his image has taken a dip in Hollywood and among his fans. While Smith has had many projects in the pipeline since 2022, ‘Supermax’ is the first to be greenlit for production. Other ones waiting to be greenlit include ‘I Am Legend 2,’ which will also feature Michael B. Jordan, ‘Hancock 2,’ and ‘Fast and Loose,’ a Netflix crime thriller.

David Gordon Green directed the ‘Halloween’ reboot trilogy, featuring James Jude Courtney as mass murderer Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, a character she debuted with in the original movie, which came out in 1978. His other directorial credits include ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ and ‘Nutcrackers,’ starring Ben Stiller. He has also helmed several episodes of Prime Video’s ‘Scarpetta,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest,’ and an episode of ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed,’ also for Apple.

Some recent popular action movies shot in Sydney include ‘Play Dirty,’ ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,’ ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,’ and ‘The Fall Guy.’

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