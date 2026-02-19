Dakota Fanning’s ‘Ella Morgan’ Starts Filming in New York in July

Dakota Fanning’s next drama series will be shot in the Empire State. Filming for the Apple TV+ thriller show ‘Ella Morgan’ will take place in New York between July and December this year. Alex Cary is the creator and writer. Kari Skogland will direct. The story follows an undercover Treasury agent (Fanning) who works in a multibillion-dollar international conglomerate with world-changing political and criminal tentacles. She becomes conflicted between her mission and a belief that her principal target, the heir apparent to all that corrupt power, is, at his core, a good man and worthy of her love.

Dakota Fanning rose to fame with her performances in movies like ‘Man on Fire,’ ‘War of the Worlds,’ and the Twilight Saga. Her roles in the last decade have made her a go-to choice for mind-bending projects. From Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ to Gary Ross’s ‘Ocean’s 8’ to Ishana Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Watchers’ to the Netflix drama ‘The Perfect Couple’ to Bryan Bertino’s ‘Vicious,’ her range knows no bounds. We last saw her as Jenny Kaminski in the Peacock mystery show ‘All Her Fault,’ which follows a mother who is thrust into a desperate search to uncover the truth behind her son’s mysterious disappearance.

Next in line for Fanning is the comedy-drama series ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ also by Apple TV+, and will be released on April 15, 2026. Based on the novel by Rufi Thorpe, the story follows Margo Millet (Fanning), who, after an affair that leaves her pregnant, turns to OnlyFans to support herself. She also reaches out to her estranged father, Jinx (Nick Offerman), who guides her using his experience from his professional wrestling days. Margo’s mother is Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer), a former Hooters waitress.

New York served as the filming base for shows like ‘Memory of a Killer,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘The Night Agent,’ ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

