John Travolta’s ‘The Syndicate’ Starts Filming in Ohio and Oklahoma in March

Oklahoma and Ohio will soon welcome John Travolta. The ‘Grease’ star has been roped in for the faith-driven action thriller movie ‘The Syndicate.’ Filming will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, between March 23 and April 24 this year. Asif Akbar wrote the movie and will also direct. Jim Caviezel is also cast.



The story revolves around the journey of a recently released ex-criminal, Patrick O’Malley (Caviezel), who finds God and his faith during his nearly 30 years in prison. After choosing the righteous path to redemption, he becomes an informant for the FBI and works undercover for Special Agent Felix Miller (Travolta) to bring down the largest organized crime syndicate in the nation.

John Travolta was last seen in the action flicks ‘Cash Out’ and ‘High Rollers.’ His upcoming movies include Randall Emmett’s action movie ‘The Gentleman Thief,’ which is about a retired thief who tries to help his brother in the aftermath of the latter’s botched yacht heist; Renny Harlin’s thriller ‘Black Tides,’ which centers on a man fighting for survival among dangerous rogue orcas, and Christopher J. Scott’s sci-fi horror ‘Ed,’ which follows a sentient crash test dummy seeking vengeance on reckless drivers.

Jim Caviezel has a string of faith-driven films to his credit, including Mel Gibson’s ‘The Passion of Christ,’ where he played Jesus Christ, ‘Paul, Apostle of Christ,’ and ‘Sound of Freedom.’ Caviezel will be back as Jesus in Gibson’s ‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,’ the highly anticipated sequel to ‘The Passion of Christ.’ His immediate upcoming movies are William Eubank’s action movie ‘Archangel,’ about two people protecting their community from a corporation; Alejandro Monteverde’s thriller ‘Zero A.D.,’ which will offer a thriller take on the birth of Christ; and Cyrus Nowrasteh’s biographical crime drama ‘Dark Horse,’ based on the life of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who was charged on multiple counts and sentenced to prison in 2024.

Asif Akbar’s notable directorial credits include ‘Boneyard,’ ‘The Curse of the Clown Motel,’ ‘MR-9: Do or Die,’ ‘Mojave Diamonds,’ and ‘The Commando.’

Read More: Shia LaBeouf’s ‘God Of The Rodeo’ Begins Filming in Oklahoma in June