Shia LaBeouf’s ‘God Of The Rodeo’ Begins Filming in Oklahoma in June

Oklahoma will soon play host to Shia LaBeouf. The actor will star in the crime thriller movie ‘God Of The Rodeo,’ with production taking place in Oklahoma between June 15 and July 31, 2026. Rosalind Ross wrote the screenplay and will also direct. The story is set in 1967 against the brutal backdrop of Louisiana’s Angola Prison, as reported by journalist Daniel Bergner, who addressed the prison as one of America South’s most deadliest.

The narrative follows Buckkey (LaBeouf), a hardened inmate serving a life sentence who finds a glimmer of redemption in an unlikely opportunity: the prison’s first-ever inmate rodeo. As Buckkey and his fellow inmates prepare for a last grasp at glory, they’re confronted with the reality that the rodeo is like a gladiatorial showcase – a gruelling fight for survival designed to quench the public’s bloodlust and fulfil the warden’s delusion of godliness.

Shia LaBeouf’s latest performances were as Vince, a criminal, in the boxing crime movie ‘Salvable,’ also starring Toby Kebbell; and Gene in the prison drama ‘Henry Johnson,’ directed by David Mamet, who adapted it from his play. Before that, we saw LaBeouf as Clodio Pulcher in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megapolis,’ and the titular Capuchin Franciscan priest in ‘Padre Pio.’ While his fans remember him as Sam Witwicky from the live-action ‘Transformers’ movies, he has provided moving performances in movies like ‘Pieces of a Woman,’ ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon,’ ‘Honey Boy,’ and ‘Fury.’

Rosalind Ross’s previous feature directorial is the biographical drama ‘Father Stu,’ which is also her debut feature. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg as Father Stuart “Stu” Long, who went from boxing to the priesthood after a series of miraculous events in his life.

Oklahoma served as the filming base for movies like Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Stillwater,’ starring Matt Damon, the neo-western movie ‘The Bygone,’ and ‘Wild Indian,’ featuring Jesse Eisenberg.

