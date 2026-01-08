Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s ‘2034’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in April

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is all set to shoot his third directorial venture. The filming of the Netflix sci-fi movie ‘2034’ will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, starting in April. Kieran Fitzgerald, Natasha Lyonne, and Gordon-Levitt wrote the screenplay. Rachel McAdams has been cast after Anne Hathaway left the project due to scheduling conflicts.

While the plot is under wraps, the movie will be a thriller centered on the subject of artificial intelligence, a topic he is passionate about and has even spoken about at the UN Internet Governance Forum in June 2025. Your digital self should belong to you. That the data that humans produce – our writings and our voices and our connections, our experiences, our ideas – should belong to us. And that any economic value that’s generated from this data should be shared with the humans that produce it,” he stated.

Rachel McAdams’s latest credits include Barbara Simon in the coming-of-age comedy movie ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.,’ Dr. Christine Palmer in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ and Esti Kuperman in the lesbian romance ‘Disobedience.’ We will next see her alongside Dylan O’Brien in Sam Raimi’s horror movie ‘Send Help,’ about a woman and her hateful boss who get stranded on a secluded island, resulting in a change in the power dynamic. It will be released in theaters on January 30, 2026.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s previous directorial ventures are the sex comedy movie ‘Don Jon,’ where he starred alongside Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore, and the Apple TV+ comedy series ‘Mr. Corman,’ which delves into the life of a public school teacher, played by the actor, in the San Fernando Valley.

T-Street, the company producing ‘2034,’ is owned by Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, both of whom have previously worked with Gordon-Levitt. The ‘Inception’ star played the lead role in Johnson’s debut directorial feature, ‘Brick,’ and his sci-fi movie ‘Looper.’ Bergman produced ‘Don Jon,’ while Johnson oversaw the script and reviewed cuts.

Other sci-fi movies shot in Atlanta include ‘Bugonia,’ ‘The Electric State,’ ‘The Tomorrow War,’ and ‘Passengers.’

Read More: Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Starts Filming in the UK and Spain in June