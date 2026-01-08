Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’ Starts Filming in the UK and Spain in June

Disney’s live-action version of its Oscar-nominated animated feature ‘Tangled’ is finally moving ahead into production. Principal photography will take place in the United Kingdom and Spain starting in June. Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim have been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. Michael Gracey will direct, based on a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

While the plot is under wraps, the original story is based loosely on the German fairy tale ‘Rapunzel’ by the Brothers Grimm. It centers on Rapunzel, a magically long-haired young woman who has spent her entire life in a tower, thanks to her controlling mother. But when Flynn Rider, a runaway thief, stumbles upon her, she gets a chance to discover the world for the first time and who she really is.

Teagan Croft garnered popularity after portraying Rachel Roth/Raven in the DC show ‘Titans.’ However, she first came to notice for playing young Indi Sommerville in the sci-fi movie ‘The Osiris Child,’ which came out in 2016. You can also spot her as Bella Loneragan in the Hulu series ‘Home and Away’ and in the Jessica Watson biopic ‘True Spirit,’ where she played the lead role as the Australian sailor.

Milo Manheim played the lead character, Zed, in Disney’s TV movie musical franchise, ‘Zombies,’ which is about a zombie (Zed) and a human (Addison, played by Meg Donnelly) who fall in love. The fourth and latest movie, ‘ Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires,’ was released in June 2025. Manheim has been a part of the small screen for quite some time, having played Pierce in ABC’s ‘American Housewives,’ Josh in ‘The Conners,’ Nico in the Disney+ show ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,’ Wally Clark in Paramount+’s ‘School Spirits,’ and Mason Grand in Apple TV+’s ‘Platonic.’ He also played the character of Ryan Baker in the slasher horror movie ‘Thanksgiving’ and Joseph in the Christmas musical flick ‘Journey to Bethlehem.’

Michael Gracey made his feature directorial debut with the Hugh Jackman-starrer ‘The Greatest Showman,’ a fictional retelling of the life of showman/businessman P. T. Barnum. He also directed ‘Better Man,’ based on the life of English singer Robbie Williams. While ‘Better Man’ tanked at the box office, it was a breakthrough in visual effects for the way it showcased Williams as an anthropomorphic chimpanzee. It received nominations for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars and BAFTAS, among others.

