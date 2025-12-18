Alan Ritchson’s Untitled Navy Seal Movie Starts Filming in Australia and Thailand in January 2026

Alan Ritchson’s flight schedule is packed for the New Year as he will be traveling between Australia and Thailand for his next feature. The filming of Prime Video’s yet-untitled Navy Seal movie will take place in Australia’s Gold Coast and Thailand starting in January 2026. Joe Cole is also cast. Patrick Hughes will direct, based on a script written by Mark Semos, Jason Hall, and Ritchson.

The story, based on true events, will follow Medal of Honor recipient NAVY SEAL Michael Edwin Thornton during the final days of the Vietnam War. We will see him as he leads a desperate last stand after five men are trapped behind enemy lines in North Vietnam. Outnumbered by an army of 150 soldiers, they fight through relentless enemy fire before making a harrowing retreat into the South China Sea. With both a gravely wounded lieutenant and fellow soldier tied to him, Thornton swims for hours through hostile waters to reach safety, an act of valor that earns him the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Alan Ritchson is known for his portrayal of Jack Reacher in the Prime Video action thriller series ‘Reacher.’ He also played Hank Hall/Hawk in HBO Max’s superhero show ‘Titans.’ Recent movies he starred in are the Prime Video action comedy ‘Playdate,’ Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,’ the Christian movie ‘Ordinary Angels,’ and ‘Fast X.’ His fans will remember him as Thad Castle from the sitcom ‘Blue Mountain State.’

Joe Cole is recognizable as John Shelby from Netflix’s award-winning TV crime series ‘Peaky Blinders’ and Sean Wallace from AMC’s ‘Gangs of London.’ Other shows he has played important roles in are ‘Nightsleeper,’ ‘A Small Light,’ ‘The Ipcress File,’ and ‘The Hour.’ Cole’s film credits include Duke Johnson’s crime drama ‘The Actor,’ Thordur Palsson’s horror flick ‘The Damned,’ Jason Hall’s war drama ‘Thank You for Your Service,’ and Billy Ray’s crime drama ‘Secret in Their Eyes,’ which starred Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Patrick Hughes directed the action comedy movies ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,’ featuring Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek; and ‘The Man from Toronto,’ which starred Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. He teamed up with Ritchson for another upcoming sci-fi action movie titled ‘War Machine,’ which will have the final recruits of a special ops boot camp face a deadly extraterrestrial force. The movie is backed by Netflix and also has Jai Courtney, Dennis Quaid, and Esai Morales as cast members.

Read More: Brandon Sklenar’s ‘The Rescue’ Begins Filming in Georgia in February 2026