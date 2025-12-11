Brandon Sklenar’s ‘The Rescue’ Begins Filming in Georgia in February 2026

Brandon Sklenar will soon be spotted in the Peach State. That’s because his next movie, titled ‘The Rescue,’ will be shot here. For those unaware, Peach State is another name for the state of Georgia. Potsy Ponciroli will direct, based on a screenplay by John Fusco. Principal photography will take place between February 9 and March 28, 2026. Sklenar is the only revealed cast member. While the plot is under wraps, the movie is a modern-day Western in which a rodeo cowboy’s skills are put to the test outside the arena.

Brandon Sklenar is no stranger to the Western genre, having given a brilliant performance as Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series ‘1923.’ We also saw him opposite Blake Lively in the romantic drama ‘It Ends with Us,’ which is based on Colleen Hoover’s novel. Other projects he is a part of include the drama ‘Green and Gold,’ the crime thriller ‘Emily the Criminal,’ the biographical war movie ‘Midway,’ and the Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice.’ We will next see him alongside Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in Paul Feig’s psychological thriller movie ‘The Housemaid,’ based on the novel by Freida McFadden.

Potsy Ponciroli’s directorial credits include the Western action movie ‘Old Henry,’ starring Tim Blake Nelson, and the dark comedy thriller ‘Greedy People,’ featuring Himesh Patel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He also directed several episodes of the CMT sitcom ‘Still the King,’ starring Billy Ray Cyrus, Joey Lauren Adams, Madison Iseman, and Lacey Chabert. Ponciroli’s upcoming project is the action thriller feature ‘Motor City,’ starring Alan Ritchson and Shailene Woodley. The story is set in 1970s Detroit. It follows a man named John Miller who plots revenge against the man who took away his ladylove and sent him to prison after framing him for a crime. The movie will be released in 2026.

Western movies shot in Georgia include ‘Chaos Walking,’ ‘In Dubious Battle,’ ‘The Homesman,’ and ‘Birthright Outlaw.’ The drama series ‘Billy the Kid’ was also shot in the region.

