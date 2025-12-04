Will Smith’s ‘Fast & Loose’ Begins Filming in London and Italy in Q1 2026

Will Smith is going to hit the streets of London and Italy very soon. This is because the principal photography of Netflix’s ‘Fast & Loose,’ an action movie, will take place there in the first quarter of 2026. John Swab is helming the project, based on a script by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Eric Pearson, and Dave Callaham.

The story follows John Riley (Smith), who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. When he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he finds out that he has been living two different lives: one, as a successful crime kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys, and a lavish lifestyle, and the other as an undercover CIA agent, with a puny salary, no family or home life, and zero trappings of success. The problem is that he can’t remember which of these two personas his true identity is, and, more importantly, which life he really wants for himself.

Smith’s last performance was as Mike Lowrey in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die,’ the fourth movie in the ‘Bad Boys’ franchise. Before that, he played Peter, a slave, in ‘Emancipation,’ and Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, in ‘King Richard.’ Among his upcoming projects are ‘I am Legend 2,’ also starring Michael B. Jordan, and the ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ remake, which will also have Kevin Hart.

John Swab directed ‘King Ivory,’ the critically acclaimed action movie based on true stories from addicts, gangs, and law enforcement. It starred James Badge Dale. Other movies he has directed include ‘Long Gone Heroes,’ ‘One Day as a Lion,’ ‘Little Dixie,’ and ‘Candy Land.’

London was used as the base for movies like ‘The Running Man,’ starring Glenn Powell, ‘The Family Plan 2,’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps,’ and ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth.’ Some recent action movies shot in Italy are ‘F1: The Movie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Dune: Part Two,’ and ‘Tenet.’

