‘Reptile’ Director Grant Singer Sets Next Project: ‘Reenactment’

Grant Singer is all set to direct his sophomore feature! The Cinemaholic has learnt that the director will helm the drama ‘Reenactment.’ Principal photography will take place in October of this year in San Bernardino, California. Singer wrote the plot, which is under wraps for now.

Singer made his feature directorial debut with the crime thriller movie ‘Reptile,’ which stars Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Silverstone, Ato Essandoh, and Eric Bogosian. The film follows a hardened detective investigating a murder case while battling his own demons. Singer also co-wrote it with del Toro and Benjamin Brewer. The film held the record of being the most-watched title among all films and TV shows across all streaming services for three weeks after its release on Netflix.

Singer’s other directorial projects are the Netflix documentary film ‘Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,’ tracing the rise of the titular popular singer, and the short film ‘IRL,’ which features Sky Ferreira as Angel, who tries to remember the events of her previous night in New York City. Singer began his career as a director in 2012, by directing the music videos for ‘Everything is Embarrassing’ by Sky Ferreira and ‘How Long Have You Known?’ by DIIV. Since then, he has directed over 30 music videos, including Sam Smith’s ‘To Die For,’ The Weeknd’s ‘Call Out My Name,’ Camila Cabello’s ‘Never Be the Same,’ Lorde’s ‘Perfect Places,’ and Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.’ Singer also has another Netflix crime thriller movie in the pipeline, titled ‘Dyersville.’ Will Hettinger wrote the screenplay, which is set in Chicago.

San Bernardino previously served as the backdrop for the war drama ‘American Sniper,’ starring Bradley Cooper, and Marvel’s ‘Captain Marvel,’ starring Brie Larson. The sci-fi movie ‘Ad Astra,’ starring Brad Pitt, and the ‘Transformers’ spin-off ‘Bumblebee,’ starring John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld, were also shot in the region.

