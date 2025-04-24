Booboo Stewart to Star in Robert Rippberger’s ‘A Good Fight’

Robert Rippberger has found the lead for his next directorial feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Booboo Stewart will star in the comedy movie ‘A Good Fight.’ Principal photography will take place in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, between June 11 and July 2 this year. Pierce Gardner wrote the screenplay, which centers on a small-town businessman whose recent interview with an intrusive college reporter backfires, turning their lives upside down.

Booboo Stewart is primarily known for his performances as Jay, son of Jafar, in Disney’s ‘Descendants’ film series and Seth Clearwater, friend of Jacob, in ‘The Twilight Saga’ movies, namely ‘Eclipse,’ and Parts 1 and 2 of ‘Breaking Dawn.’ He previously collaborated with Rippberger in the horror film ‘Those Who Walk Away,’ where he played Max, opposite Scarlett Sperduto’s character Avery. His Native American ancestry shone bright in Thomas Bezucha’s neo-Western thriller movie ‘Let Him Go,’ starring Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. He played a young Native-American named Peter Dragswolf in it. We have also seen him as the mutant Warpath in Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’ Stewart’s other notable credits include Kieffer in Fabio Frey’s ‘My Dead Dad,’ Luca Ryusaki in the Freeform rom-com series ‘Good Trouble,’ and Vic Lakota in Prime Video’s ‘Paradise City,’ a spin-off/sequel series to the supernatural musical movie ‘American Satan.’

Robert Rippberger’s latest directorial feature was the sci-fi thriller ‘Renner,’ starring Violett Beane and Frankie Muniz. It centers on a tech wizard who creates an AI to help him find love. Besides ‘Those Who Walk Away,’ his feature directorials include the crime drama ‘Duplicitous Minds,’ which centers on a magician and the illusion of choice, the movie ‘Strive,’ which revolves around a struggling teenager from Harlem, and ‘The Hoodwink,’ his debut feature about a revenge-driven troubled teen.

Pierce Gardner served as a writer on two previous movies: the Steve Carell-led rom-com ‘Dan in Real Life,’ which follows a guy who falls for his brother’s girlfriend, and the horror film ‘Lost Souls,’ which is about a Catholic teacher and an atheist journalist believed to be the Antichrist.

Famous movies shot in North Carolina include ‘The Conjuring,’ ‘Scream’ (the fifth installment of the titular horror franchise), and ‘Iron Man 3.’

