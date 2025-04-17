Aimee Teegarden and Ron Perlman’s ‘Horrified’ Starts Filming in Oklahoma in July

Native America will soon become ground zero for actors Aimee Teegarden and Ron Perlman! The filming of Michael Zara’s directorial debut feature ‘Horrified’ will begin in Oklahoma in July this year. Joining Teegarden and Perlman in the horror movie are Jim Rash, Allison Dunbar, and Jason Behr. Zara wrote the screenplay.

The story follows Jamie Anne Jaymes, an actress addicted to alcohol and drugs, who is past her prime as a horror scream queen. She arrives at a convention in Kentucky to make some quick bucks, but what was supposed to be just another event takes a dark turn after celebrities start dying in horrific ways. She figures that a person dressed as a killer from one of her movies is the culprit. As the bodies pile up, she realizes that it is upto her to find the killer before she becomes the next target.

Aimee Teegarden claimed the spotlight as Julie Taylor in the NBC drama ‘Friday Night Lights’ that premiered in 2006. Since then, she has played roles in many shows, including Melissa in ‘Hannah Montana,’ Rhonda Kimball in ‘90210,’ Emery Whitehill in ‘Star-Crossed,’ and Ella Benjamin in ‘Notorious.’ She made her feature film debut in the 27-Club-themed musical drama ‘The Perfect Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll,’ as Annie Genson. Her other notable performances in feature films include Jenny Randall in ‘Scream 4,’ Nova Prescott in the comedy drama ‘Prom,’ and Skye in the horror mystery ‘Rings.’ We last saw her as Amanda in the Hallmark romance drama ‘An Easter Bloom.’

Ron Perlman is most famous for his role as Hellboy in the live-action ‘Hellboy’ movies. In the last few years, he has been a part of a wide variety of movies, like Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (voice of Podesta), ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ (voice of Optimus Primal), the action comedy ‘The Retirement Plan’ (Bobo), and the crime drama ‘Absolution’ (Charlie Conner). His recent credits include Toby Hellinger in the Prime Video spy series ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and Victor Cain in the Western drama ‘Cottonmouth,’ co-starring Esai Morales.

Actor/comedian Jim Rash has a range of acting credits to his name, including Lance Vespertine in the rom-com ‘Fly Me to the Moon,’ Robert in the LGBTQ+ rom-com ‘Bros,’ Thomas in the ABC comedy show ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and Dean Pelton in the NBC comedy show ‘Community.’

Allison Dunbar is married to Ron Perlman. She, too, has been a part of a handful of popular shows, like ‘Yellowstone’ (Veronique), ‘For All Mankind’ (Jenna Leigh), ‘Modern Family’ (Abigail), and ‘The Mentalist’ (Judy Lomax). She played Stephanie in John Slattery’s crime comedy movie ‘Maggie Moore,’ starring Jon Hamm and Tina Fey.

Jason Behr played Max Evans in the sci-fi series ‘Roswell,’ Zor-El in CBS’s superhero series ‘Supergirl,’ and Tripp Manes in The CW’s sci-fi romance show ‘Roswell, New Mexico.’ His last feature film role was Eliott Gast in Simon Hynd’s horror crime drama ‘Senseless,’ which is based on Stona Fitch’s novel and came out in 2008.

Michael Zara is known for his short films ‘Possessed,’ a horror short about an unhinged woman and her virtual spinning instructor, and ‘Life of the Party,’ a comedy short about a man celebrating his birthday with his awkward and unexpected guests. He also wrote several episodes for the Warner Bros TV show ‘Major Crimes.’

