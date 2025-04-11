Insidious 6 Starts Filming in Toronto in Summer 2025

Hollywood North will soon host the filming of the next installment of a cult horror franchise! Principal photography of ‘Insidious 6,’ AKA ‘Insidious: The Bleeding World,’ will begin in Toronto this summer. Jacob Chase will direct it. The writer, cast, and plot are under wraps for now.

‘Insidious: The Bleeding World’ will be Jacob Chase’s third feature directorial. He previously directed ‘The Four-Faced Liar,’ a romantic comedy about two best friends and their encounter with a perfect couple, and the horror movie ‘Come Play,’ which centers on a young autistic boy named Oliver who becomes the “new friend” of Larry, an otherworldly entity. Chase based ‘Come Play’ on his own short film ‘Larry.’ He also directed four episodes of the Peacock fantasy horror series ‘The Girl in the Woods,’ starring Stefanie Scott, Sofia Bryant, and Misha Osherovich. Chase has many short films to his credit, the more recent ones being ‘Trouble,’ a musical thriller about a salesman who wants to sing a song to an old man, and ‘Amy,’ a comedy that follows a pair of ex-lovers over a spontaneous afternoon, starring Alex Karpovsky and Troian Bellisario. All the short films mentioned above have been written by Chase too.

The first movie in the ‘Insidious’ franchise came out in 2011, titled ‘Insidious.’ Directed by James Wan, the film explored a father-son relationship underscored by a separate realm called the Further. The popularity of the concept kick-started the franchise and led to ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’ (2013), ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’ (2015), ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ (2018), and ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ (2023). The movies deal with different approaches to the same astral plane concept. While we have had actors like Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, and Ty Simpkins in the movies, we have to wait to see whether they return for the sixth installment or if it will get a new cast. We are also getting a spinoff of the franchise, titled ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale,’ starring Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani. Written and directed by Jeremy Slater, the film follows a couple that travels back in time using a spell, hoping to prevent their daughter’s tragic death.

Toronto was a primary filming location for many cult horror movies, including ‘It,’ ‘It Chapter Two,’ ‘Jigsaw,’ and ‘Spiral.’

