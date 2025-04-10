The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starts Filming in New York and Italy in July

The Big Apple and the Boot will soon be home to three leading ladies of Hollywood! The filming of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2,’ starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, will take place in New York and Italy in July this year. The actors will reprise their respective roles from ‘The Devil Wears Prada.’ Stanley Tucci will also return as Nigel Kipling. David Frankel, who directed the original movie, is back to direct this one, based on a script by Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original one, too.

The story follows Miranda Priestly (Streep), who faces the end of her career as the popularity of traditional magazine publishing declines. She is thus forced to lock horns with her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a powerful executive at a luxury group whose advertising dollars Priestly is in desperate need of. We have yet to find out where Andrea Sachs (Hathaway) and Nigel Kipling (Tucci) fit in the narrative.

Meryl Streep’s latest performance in a feature film was as US President Janie Orlean in Adam McKay’s apocalyptic black comedy movie ‘Don’t Look Up,’ co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cate Blanchett. She played Loretta Durkin, the love interest of Oliver (Martin Short) in Seasons 3 and 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Her other recent performances include Aunt March in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Little Women’ and Ellen Martin in Steven Soderbergh’s ‘The Laundromat.’

Emily Blunt has lately been in some big-budget movies, including ‘The Fall Guy’ (Jody Moreno), ‘Oppenheimer’ (Kitty Oppenheimer), the live-action/animation movie IF (the voice of Unicorn), and ‘Jungle Cruise’ (Lily Houghton). We will next see her as Dawn Staples, wife of UFC champion Mark Kerr (Dwayne Johnson) in ‘The Smashing Machine.’ She has also been reportedly cast in Martin Scorsese’s yet-untitled Hawaii-based gangster drama alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson.

Anne Hathaway recently starred in the Prime Video rom-com ‘The Idea of You,’ which follows an older woman, Solène (Hathaway), who falls for a younger male lead singer in a band. She has provided us with a variety of characters of late, including Céline in ‘Mothers’ Instinct,’ Rebecca in ‘Eileen,’ and Patricia Jessup-Lauddem in ‘She Came to Me.’ We will next see her in David Robert Mitchell’s mystery thriller movie ‘Flowervale Street’ and Christopher Nolan’s epic historical fantasy movie ‘The Odyssey.’

Stanley Tucci’s latest cinematic outings were as Ethan Skate in the Netflix movie ‘The Electric State,’ Bellini in the political thriller ‘Conclave,’ and the United States Ambassador in ‘The King’s Man.’ As far as TV is concerned, we saw him as Bernard Orlick in Prime Video’s ‘Citadel,’ Jefferson Grieff in Netflix’s ‘Inside Man,’ and Frank Wild in AMC+’s ‘La Fortuna.’ We will next see him in Guy Ritchie’s fantasy adventure movie ‘Fountain of Youth,’ co-starring Natalie Portman, John Krasinski, and Eiza González.

David Frankel’s most notable feature directorial efforts include the comedy movie ‘Marley & Me,’ the rom-com ‘Hope Springs,’ co-starring Streep and Tommy Lee Jones, and the fantasy film ‘Collateral Beauty,’ featuring a stellar ensemble including Will Smith, Keira Knightley, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren.

New York recently served as the filming location for ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ and ‘It Ends with Us.’ Italy will host the filming of Mel Gibson’s ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ and Johnny Depp’s ‘The Carnival at the End of Days’ this year.

