Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams’ ‘Whalefall’ Bigns Filming in LA and Carmel This Spring

City of Angels and Carmel-by-the-Sea will soon welcome two brilliant actors, one veteran and another budding! The filming of Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams’ ‘Whalefall’ will take place in Los Angeles and Carmel, California, in spring this year. Brian Duffield will helm the project, based on a script he wrote with Daniel Kraus.

The plot follows Jay Gardiner, a scuba diver (Abrams), who goes for a deep dive in the Pacific Ocean to find the remains of his deceased father (Brolin). He believes this is the only way to rid himself of the guilt he has been carrying since his dad took his own life the previous year. While the dive begins well, he suddenly encounters a giant squid. The meeting is made worse by a sperm whale looking for a snack. Jay soon finds himself in the squid’s tentacles and, consequently, in the first of the whale’s four stomachs. With only one hour of oxygen left in his tanks, he must defeat his demons, survive, and escape the whale’s belly before it’s too late.

Josh Brolin has been a part of some of the biggest movies in recent years, having played the villainous Thanos in the ‘Avengers’ movies, Gurney Halleck in the ‘Dune‘ duology, Cable in ‘Deadpool 2,’ and Matt Graver in the ‘Sicario’ duology, among other projects. His latest film was the comedy movie ‘Brothers’ (Moke Munger), co-starring Peter Dinklage. We will next see him in Zach Cregger’s horror movie ‘Weapons,’ also starring Abrams, along with Benedict Wong and Julia Garner, and in Rian Johnson’s ‘Wake Up Dead Man,’ the third installment of the ‘Knives Out’ film franchise.

Austin Abrams’ latest film credits include the Kid in the action comedy movie ‘Wolfs,’ starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, Gettys O’Brien in Ethan Berger’s ‘The Line,’ and Max in the Netflix chick flick ‘Do Revenge.’ In TV, we saw him as Ethan Lewis in HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ Marc McKeon in NBC’s ‘This is Us,’ and Dash in Netflix’s rom-com ‘Dash & Lily.’ We will next see him in Zach Cregger‘s ‘Resident Evil’ reboot, currently slated for release in September 2026.

Brian Duffield directed the sci-fi horror movie ‘No One Will Save You,’ which follows a young girl named Brynn whose house is invaded by aliens, and the horror comedy movie ‘Spontaneous,’ which revolves around a girl and boy who find love while their friends keep blowing up, literally.

Los Angeles was a primary filming location for Apple TV+’s ‘Shrinking’ and ABC’s crime drama ‘High Potential.’ Carmel became the home filming spot for ‘Peninsula Nights’ and ‘All the Old Knives.’

Read More: Bill Pullman to Star in Jeff Celentano’s ‘A Bridge Between’