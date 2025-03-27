Bill Pullman to Star in Jeff Celentano’s ‘A Bridge Between’

Bill Pullman has found his next project, and it is an inspiring true story! The Cinemaholic has learned that ‘The Sinner’ actor is working on a movie titled ‘A Bridge Between.’ The film is based on real-life events and will be directed by Jeff Celentano. Production is set to begin in Charlotte, North Carolina, in late April 2025. Rob Goodrich and Bobby Verdun wrote the screenplay for the movie.

Inspired by real-life events, ‘A Bridge Between’ follows Bobby Voss, a former basketball coach, as he dedicates himself to aiding a college basketball player named Anthony Hodges, whom the former meets at a YMCA on Christmas Eve. Hodges has suffered devastating injuries from a car accident. Determined to help the young athlete regain his physical strength, Voss, who is carrying scars (real and metaphorical) of his own, works tirelessly to prepare him for a return to the team. Pullman will lead the film, playing the character of Voss. The rest of the cast has yet to be revealed.

Pullman has had a long and fruitful career in movies, with over 100 credits to his name. Most recently, he appeared in a few episodes of Lifetime’s ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie,’ where he played Alex Murdaugh. Before that, he was part of the Hulu TV series ‘This Fool,‘ portraying Curtis. In movies, his most recent credits include Max in the musical comedy drama ‘The High Note’ co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Harry Deitzler in the biographical drama ‘Dark Waters,’ based on Robert Bilott’s case against the chemical manufacturing corporation DuPont.

Speaking of Celentano, he has been directing movies since the 1990s, with early features like ‘Under the Hula Moon’ and ‘Gunshy.’ From that era, he successfully transitioned into the following decades as well. His most recent work, released in 2024, is ‘Blackwater Lane,’ starring Minka Kelly and Dermot Mulroney. Before that, he directed ‘The Hill,’ featuring Dennis Quaid and Colin Ford.

In recent years, Charlotte, North Carolina, has steadily grown into a sought-after filming destination. Projects like the true crime drama ‘Roofman,’ starring Channing Tatum, and the romantic comedy ‘The Other Zoey,’ filmed at Queens University of Charlotte, have utilized the city’s vibrant settings.

