20 Best Inspirational and Uplifting Movies on Netflix (February 2024)

Cinema has an undeniable power to inspire and uplift, offering stories of resilience, courage, and even the simple beauty of human connection. Whether it’s an underdog defying the odds, a journey of self-discovery, or an act of kindness that restores faith in the world, the right movie can be a source of strength on even the toughest days. No matter the genre — be it drama, sports, biopics, or feel-good adventures — an inspiring film has the ability to reignite hope and deliver the much-needed boost of motivation. Thankfully, Netflix offers a good bunch of such movies, ready to lift your spirits when you need them most. So, in this list, we’ve handpicked the best inspirational and uplifting movies on Netflix to brighten your day and fuel your soul.

20. Happiness for Beginners (2023)

Sometimes, the best way to rediscover yourself is to step outside your comfort zone. ‘Happiness for Beginners’ tells the story of Helen (Ellie Kemper), a recently divorced woman who signs up for a wilderness survival course to reset her life. What starts as a challenging trek through nature soon becomes a journey of self-discovery, resilience, and unexpected connections. This uplifting film, based on Katherine Center’s novel of the same name, reminds us that healing doesn’t happen overnight, but with each step forward, we can embrace new perspectives. Helen’s journey is inspiring because it highlights the power of second chances, the courage it takes to open up again, and the quiet strength we often underestimate in ourselves. You can watch it here.

19. Rez Ball (2024)

‘Rez Ball’ brings to life the electrifying journey of the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team from the Navajo Nation, as they fight to rise above loss and adversity. Struggling after a heartbreaking season, the team must find a way to reclaim their spirit and prove themselves on the court, all while navigating personal challenges and the weight of expectations. Inspired by true events and the book ‘Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation,’ this film is a testament to perseverance, community, and the unbreakable bond between identity and ambition. You can witness this inspiring journey here.

18. The Beautiful Game (2024)

‘The Beautiful Game’ tells the moving story of Vinny (Micheal Ward), a former football prodigy whose dreams were shattered. Struggling with homelessness and estranged from his family, he reluctantly joins a team of underdogs competing in the Homeless World Cup. What begins as an obligation soon turns into a transformative journey, as Vinny and his teammates find purpose, friendship, and a renewed love for the game. Inspired by real events, the film captures the power of sports in restoring dignity and hope. Through setbacks, personal struggles, and unexpected victories, ‘The Beautiful Game’ reminds us that resilience isn’t just about winning — it’s about standing back up, embracing your past, and daring to dream again. With heartfelt performances and an inspiring message, this is a story that proves sometimes, the greatest triumphs happen off the field. Stream it here.

17. A Beautiful Life (2023)

Talent can take you far, but courage and perseverance are what truly define success. ‘A Beautiful Life’ follows Elliott (Christopher), a young fisherman with an extraordinary singing voice who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he is discovered by a renowned music manager. Thrust into the world of fame and high expectations, Elliott must navigate the pressures of the music industry while confronting his past and discovering who he truly wants to be. More than just a story of stardom, ‘A Beautiful Life’ is about self-belief, love, and the sacrifices that come with chasing a dream. With heartfelt performances and an uplifting soundtrack, the film captures the emotional highs and lows of following one’s passion. Find this movie here.

16. I Used to Be Famous (2022)

‘I Used to Be Famous’ is the story of Vince (Ed Skrein), a former boy band star whose glory days are long behind him. Struggling to revive his career, he crosses paths with Stevie (Leo Long), a young drummer with autism whose extraordinary talent reignites Vince’s passion for music. As their friendship grows, Vince begins to see that success is more about the impact you leave on others than a mere spotlight. With its heartfelt performances and an uplifting message, the film explores themes of redemption, friendship, and finding purpose beyond fame. ‘I Used to Be Famous’ is an inspiring reminder that sometimes, the most beautiful music comes not from individual success, but from the harmony we create with others. You can stream it here.

15. Blue Miracle (2021)

In ‘Blue Miracle,’ hope and determination shine through even in the toughest circumstances. Based on a true story, the film follows Omar (Jimmy Gonzales), the caretaker of a struggling orphanage in Mexico, who teams up with a gruff, down-on-his-luck fisherman, Wade (Dennis Quaid), to enter the world’s biggest fishing tournament. With the odds stacked against them, their unlikely partnership becomes a journey of perseverance, faith, and self-discovery. More than just a sports drama, ‘Blue Miracle’ is an inspiring testament to resilience and the power of community. It reminds us that even when faced with impossible challenges, a little faith and teamwork can turn the tide in our favor. This moving tale is available here.

14. The Six Triple Eight (2024)

‘The Six Triple Eight’ tells the remarkable and often-overlooked story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. Led by Major Charity Adams (Kerry Washington), this all-Black women’s unit of the Women’s Army Corps was given the impossible task of sorting through a massive two-year backlog of undelivered mail during World War II. As Lena (Ebony Obsidian) joins the battalion after a personal loss, she finds camaraderie and purpose alongside her fellow enlistees. Facing racism, harsh conditions, and constant doubts about their capabilities, the women push forward with determination, knowing that their mission is about morale, connection, and hope for soldiers and their families. The movie is a rare tale that both inspires and enlightens. You can watch it here.

13. Zero to Hero (2021)

In ‘Zero to Hero,’ the inspiring true story of Hong Kong Paralympic champion So Wa Wai unfolds. Born with cerebral palsy, Wa Wai faces immense physical challenges, but his determined mother refuses to let his condition define him. Through relentless training and perseverance, he overcomes the odds and discovers his talent for sprinting. As Wa Wai rises through the ranks, he faces personal struggles, media pressure, and the weight of expectations. Yet, his unbreakable bond with his mother fuels his journey to becoming a record-breaking Paralympic gold medalist. His story is a powerful testament to resilience, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds. Stream it here.

12. Penguin Bloom (2020)

‘Penguin Bloom’ follows Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts), a devoted mother whose life takes a devastating turn after an accident leaves her paralyzed. Struggling to adjust, she becomes emotionally distant from her husband Cameron (Andrew Lincoln) and their children. However, when the family rescues an injured magpie they name Penguin, Sam unexpectedly finds a source of comfort and strength. As she cares for the bird, Sam slowly rediscovers her resilience and reconnects with her loved ones. Based on a true story, the film is a heartfelt exploration of healing, hope, and the unexpected ways we find the courage to move forward. Stream this heartfelt and inspiring story here.

11. True Spirit (2023)

‘True Spirit’ tells the inspiring real-life story of Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft), a determined young sailor who sets out to become the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop, and unassisted around the world. Facing treacherous waters, isolation, and self-doubt, she relies on her resilience and the support of her mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis), and her loving family, including her mother, Julie (Anna Paquin). As she battles towering waves and the challenges of the open sea, Jessica’s journey becomes one of self-discovery and perseverance. ‘True Spirit’ captures the thrill of adventure and the power of chasing one’s dreams against all odds. This enthralling and inspiring tale can be watched here.

10. Rose Island (2020)

‘Rose Island’ is based on the true story of Giorgio Rosa (Elio Germano), an idealistic engineer who, in 1968, builds his own island off the coast of Italy, declaring it an independent nation. His creation, Rose Island, quickly attracts dreamers, outcasts, and rebels, turning into a utopian escape from government control. However, as the tiny nation gains international attention, it also draws the ire of the Italian authorities, leading to a battle between personal freedom and political power. ‘Rose Island’ is a quirky, inspiring tale of ambition, rebellion, and the pursuit of an unconventional dream. This unique, uplifting movie can be found here.

9. Joy (2024)

‘Joy’ tells the inspiring true story of Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie), a pioneering nurse who, alongside Dr. Robert Edwards (James Norton) and obstetrician Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy), helped develop in vitro fertilization (IVF). Facing opposition from the government, religious institutions, and the media, Jean’s commitment to the research strains her relationships, particularly with her mother (Joanna Scanlan) and her church. As the team navigates ethical debates, funding struggles, and personal sacrifices, Jean’s dedication is tested both professionally and personally. With a stellar supporting cast and tight screenplay, the film sheds light on the perseverance behind a medical breakthrough that changed countless lives. You can give it a try here.

8. Rescued by Ruby (2022)

‘Rescued by Ruby’ is an inspiring drama based on a true story, following state trooper Dan O’Neil (Grant Gustin) as he pursues his dream of joining the K-9 search-and-rescue unit. Struggling to find a suitable dog, he adopts Ruby, an energetic and unruly shelter pup who has been repeatedly returned. As Dan and Ruby train together, they form a deep bond, overcoming obstacles through determination and trust. With touching performances and a heartwarming narrative, the film highlights the power of perseverance and the unbreakable connection between a man and his dog. You can find this film here.

7. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ is a powerful drama based on the true story of William Kamkwamba (Maxwell Simba), a Malawian boy who uses his ingenuity to build a wind turbine and save his village from famine. Struggling against poverty and societal obstacles, William secretly studies engineering concepts after being forced to leave school due to financial hardship. Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who also stars as William’s father, the film is an uplifting tale of resilience, innovation, and the transformative power of education. Its emotional depth and inspiring message make it a compelling watch. Get inspired by this moving tale here.

6. Hustle (2022)

‘Hustle’ is a sports drama starring Adam Sandler as Stanley Sugerman, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers a raw but talented player, Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), in Spain. Determined to give Bo a shot at the NBA, Stanley puts everything on the line, facing personal and professional obstacles along the way. With strong performances, especially from Sandler, the film delivers a heartfelt underdog story that resonates with sports fans. Featuring real-life basketball figures, ‘Hustle’ is an engaging and authentic tribute to the sport and those chasing their dreams. Witness it here.

5. The Swimmers (2022)

Based on a true story, ‘The Swimmers’ follows sisters Yusra and Sara Mardini (Nathalie and Manal Issa), who are passionate about swimming and dream of competing at the highest level. Living in war-torn Syria, their lives take a drastic turn as conflict escalates, forcing them to flee their home in search of safety. Determined to reach Europe, they embark on a perilous journey, facing smugglers, overcrowded boats, and dangerous waters. When their dinghy starts sinking in the Aegean Sea, the sisters make a life-changing decision, using their swimming skills to guide the boat and save fellow refugees. After arriving in Germany, Yusra remains committed to her dream, eventually earning a place in the Refugee Olympic Team for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Meanwhile, Sara takes a different path, dedicating herself to humanitarian efforts to help others in similar situations. A powerful story of resilience, sacrifice, and hope, ‘The Swimmers’ highlights the incredible strength of two young women who refuse to let their circumstances define their future. Watch it unfold here.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ is a journey of self-discovery, friendship, and second chances. When Kabir (Abhay Deol) gets engaged, he reunites with his best friends — workaholic Arjun (Hrithik Roshan) and free-spirited Imran (Farhan Akhtar) — for a long-promised adventure across Spain. What begins as a celebratory vacation soon turns into a transformative experience as the trio faces buried conflicts, personal fears, and the unpredictability of life. With adrenaline-fueled challenges, poetic reflections, and sun-drenched landscapes, the film seamlessly blends humor and emotion. Featuring an unforgettable soundtrack and rich character arcs, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ is about embracing life itself, and what could be more inspiring than this? Witness this unforgettable tale here.

3. 12th Fail (2023)

Based on a true story, ‘12th Fail’ is an inspiring tale of resilience, ambition, and the power of never giving up. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film follows Manoj Kumar Sharma (Vikrant Massey), a young boy from a humble background who refuses to let failures define him. Despite failing his 12th-grade exams, he chooses to start over, battling systemic corruption, financial hardships, and self-doubt to chase his dream of becoming an IPS officer. What sets ‘12th Fail’ apart is its raw, heartfelt storytelling — capturing not just the struggle but also the unwavering spirit of those who dare to rise against the odds. Vikrant Massey delivers a career-defining performance, making Manoj’s journey feel deeply personal and universally relatable. The film isn’t just about academic failure; it’s a testament to perseverance, reminding us that success isn’t about where you start but how determined you are to reach your goal. Watch this instant source of inspiration here.

2. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ is a vibrant animated adventure that follows the quirky Mitchell family as they embark on a road trip just before their daughter Katie heads off to film school. Struggling to connect with her old-fashioned dad, Rick, Katie is frustrated by his insistence on bonding through an impromptu cross-country drive. However, their family tensions take a backseat when a rogue artificial intelligence launches a global robot uprising, capturing every human on Earth—except the Mitchells. Now, with the fate of humanity at stake, the dysfunctional yet determined family must work together to stop the machines. With help from two defective robots, their dog Monchi, and Katie’s younger brother Aaron, the Mitchells set out on an action-packed, hilarious journey to save the world, giving the audience a lot of laughs and inspiration along the way. You can stream it here.

1. Awakenings (1990)

‘Awakenings’ is a poignant drama based on the true story of Dr. Oliver Sacks’ work with catatonic patients in the late 1960s. Robin Williams stars as Dr. Malcolm Sayer, a dedicated but socially awkward neurologist who begins working at a Bronx hospital, where he encounters patients who have been in a catatonic state for decades due to an encephalitis epidemic. Among them is Leonard Lowe (Robert De Niro), who has been unresponsive since childhood. Determined to help, Sayer experiments with a new drug, L-Dopa, leading to a miraculous breakthrough—Leonard and other patients wake up, experiencing life again after years of stillness. As Leonard embraces his newfound freedom, he struggles with the emotional weight of lost time and newfound desires, while Sayer grapples with the ethical and emotional complexities of his treatment. You can watch this inspiring tale here.

