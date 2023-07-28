8 Movies Like Happiness for Beginners You Must See

Ablaze with the courage to take second chances, Netflix’s ‘Happiness for Beginners’ follows the story of Helen Carpenter, a 32-year-old recent divorcee who signs up for a wilderness survival course after her brother pesters her to do so. Upon arriving amidst the flanking flora, Helen finds herself on a path to self-recovery and second chances. With a quirky band of hikers to accompany her on the journey, Helen encounters numerous epiphanies on the Appalachian trails.

Helmed by Vicky Wight, the movie features compelling performances by Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, and Esteban Benito. Having gained a new perspective, Helen realizes that sometimes, in order to find oneself, one must first get lost. With a blossoming romance that transcends the commonalities of love-at-first-sight and meet-cutes, ‘Happiness for Beginners’ features the incandescent thrill of renewed perspectives and second chances. So, if the journey of self-discovery and healing appealed to you just as much, then here’s a list of similar movies. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘Happiness for Beginners’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. How to Be Single (2016)

Chasing the unbridled high of singledom, four friends, Robin, Alice, Meg, and Lucy, embark on a collective escapade from the hopes and prerequisites of finding a partner. With a female-centric story that coalesces romance and unabashed fun, ‘How to Be Single’ dives into the modern dilemmas of dating. Just as Helen finds a new lease on life amidst a quirky group of trekkers, ‘How to Be Single’ also features the story of women who grow by relying on each other. Starring Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann, and Alison Brie, ‘How to Be Single’ traverses the same misadventures that culminate in endless possibilities.

7. Margarita with a Straw (2014)

The story revolves around Laila Kapoor, a young woman with cerebral palsy who decides to leave behind her fears and embark on a new adventure. After leaving her home in India to study in New York, Laila heads on a journey of unencumbered rejuvenation. From falling in love to finding herself, the narrative of ‘Margarita With a Straw’ is analogous to Helen’s healing journey in ‘Happiness for Beginners.’ Featuring Kalki Koechlin, Sayani Gupta, and Revathi, ‘Margarita with a Straw’ features the same triumphant conviction as seen in ‘Happiness for Beginners,’ making this the right movie to watch next!

6. Enough Said (2013)

In this tale of second chances, the story follows Eva, a divorced masseuse who begins a relationship with Albert, a man she thinks she shares similarities with, only to discover something odd. After learning that her new romantic interest is the ex-husband of her former client, whom she complains about constantly, Eva starts doubting her interest in Albert. Starring James Gandolfini, Catherine Keener, Toni Collette, and Toby Huss, ‘Enough Said’ also features the paradox of human relationships. Dwindling between matters of the heart and concerns of the mind, ‘Enough Said,’ just like ‘Hapiness for Beginners’ features the authentic and grounded tale of human disposition and romance.

5. Wild (2014)

Albeit its heartbreaking themes, ‘Wild’ testifies that the journey of self-discovery isn’t ubiquitously pleasant. After the passing of her beloved mother, and the dissolution of her marriage, Cheryl (Reese Witherspoon) finds herself spiraling. To end the vicious cycle of self-destruction, Cheryl decides to pick up a heavy backpack and hike to the Pacific Crest Trail all alone. With zero experience to prepare her for the long journey, Cheryl decides to face every challenge head-on and find herself along the way. While Cheryl and Helen’s journey of healing may not be thematically parallels, it still presents a prism into the indispensable need to espouse change and recovery.

4. Queen (2013)

In a feat to recuperate herself after her fiance torpedoes their wedding, Rani, a 24-year-old homely girl decides to head off to their honeymoon alone. With Kangana Ranaut as the titular lead, ‘Queen’ features the countless adventures a simplistic girl takes in a foreign land. Unbeknownst to several things, Rani embarks on a journey of discovery and realization along with a unique group of friends. Much like Helen’s story of convalescence, ‘Queen’ also features the unique surprises one may find along the way if they simply take the chance.

3. Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)

Another story that focuses on the joyous levity of friendship and romance, ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ follows the story of Diane, Vivian, Carol and Sharon, four best friends and members of a book club who take a trip to Italy as part of a girls trip. However, things turn topsy turvy soon into their vacation and the simple retreat turns into an adventure. The cast features Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. Just as Helen experiences unlikely twists and turns in her survival retreat, these four best friends also face a similar experience. So, if the rejoicing nature of Helen’s journey of healing elated you, then you’ll be equally enthralled by the ludicrous fun that the protagonists experience in this movie.

2. Love Is All You Need (2012)

Directed by Sussane Bier, ‘Love Is All You Need’ features a reinvogarated lease on love. With Pierce Brosnan and Trine Dyrholm as the titular leads, the movie follows the story of Ida, a Danish hairdresser, and a cancer survivor who returns home from the hospital one day to find her husband engaging in eschewed relations. In a feat to recuse herself from the travesty, Ida decides to travel to Italy alone for her daughter’s wedding. Upon arriving, she finds herself enamored by an unexpected person. Just as the endearing romance that blossoms unexpectedly between Helen and Jake, ‘Love Is All You Need’ also features the unpredictable story of two opposites.

1. Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Disentangling from the clutches of expectations, recently divorced writer Frances Mayes (Diane Lane) decides to get leave everything behind, and start anew. After her bestfriend Patti (Sandra Oh) convinces her to take a tour of Italy, Frances, instinctively, purchases a ticket to rural Tuscany and ends up purchasing a century old villa. With an alluring and bewitching charm, the quaint wonders of Italy set the stage for Frances’ healing. Along the way, the writer finds romance, love and most importantly, a chance to find herself. Much like Helen’s journey of self-discovery and self-realization, ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ also features the poignancy of embracing oneself.

