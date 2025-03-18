Kris Van Damme and Tania Raymonde to Star in Luke LaFontaine’s ‘The Farmer’

These two rising stars have locked in their next project! The Cinemaholic has learned that Kris Van Damme and Tania Raymonde are all set to star in an action-thriller titled ‘The Farmer.’ The movie will be directed by Luke LaFontaine, and the filming is set to take place in Los Angeles, California. Production will begin on March 31, 2025, and is expected to wrap up by April 15, 2025—less than a month later. Apart from Kris and Tania, the film will also feature Bren Foster and Plutarco Haza. The screenplay was written by Jesse V. Johnson.

‘The Farmer’ follows Joe, a former fighter who has left his past behind to help his partner, Estrella, run her family farm in a rugged border town in Mexico. Originally drawn into his father’s self-defense group, Joe now seeks a quieter life, but financial struggles force him back into the ring for a few underground fights to support the farm’s workers. On a routine trip to town with a young farmhand, Marco, Joe crosses paths with Chavez, a violent troublemaker eager to provoke a fight. At first, Joe keeps his cool, but when Chavez and his gang ambush them on the road, trying to run them off and kill them, Joe is left with no choice but to strike back—leaving Chavez and his men dead.

Unbeknownst to him, Chavez is the son of El General, the ruthless leader of the region’s most powerful cartel. Blinded by vengeance, El General unleashes his army of enforcers to wipe out everyone responsible. Now, Joe must outmaneuver the cartel, protect Estrella, and defend the farm—because walking away is no longer an option. The details regarding which actor will play which character are currently under wraps.

Kris has been a part of action movies several times in the past, having played Miles in ‘Universal Soldier: Regeneration’ and ‘Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.’ Additionally, he is well known for his role as Schell in the action thriller ‘Assassination Games,’ where he starred alongside Scott Adkins and Ivan Kaye. His most recent credit was the film ‘Darkness of Man,’ in which he played Igor. Before that, his last movie was ‘Black Water’ six years ago, where he portrayed Kagan.

Speaking of Tania, she has been part of several popular TV shows, most notably playing Alex Rousseau in the ABC series ‘Lost’ and Brittany Gold in the Amazon Prime series ‘Goliath.’ She also gained recognition for her role as Cynthia Sanders in the Fox series ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ where she began her acting career. Her most recent credits include ‘Futra Days,’ in which she portrayed Nichole Chase. Before that, she appeared in a couple of episodes of the Netflix series ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ as Trina Rafferty.

Recent projects filmed in Los Angeles include the thriller ‘Famous,’ starring Zac Efron and Phoebe Dynevor, which began production in late 2024. Additionally, Michael Bay’s action film ‘Ambulance,’ featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was shot in the City of Angels.

