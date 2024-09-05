Zac Efron’s ‘Famous’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in October

The Hollywood of the South will be the backdrop for Zac Efron’s glitzy Hollywood-based comedy! The principal photography of Jody Hill’s ‘Famous’ will begin in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 30 and conclude on December 17, 2024. The film is based on Blake Crouch’s eponymous novel, adapted for the silver screen by Chad Hodge. Zac Efron plays a dual role and is joined by Phoebe Dynevor, with Michael Sagol, Sam Esmail, and Chad Hamilton attached as producers.

The plot revolves around Lance Dunkquist (Efron), a garage-dwelling man in his 30s who is about to be fired from his latest job. However, he has been preparing for such a day and is about to kiss goodbye to his daily struggles. This is because Lance is the spitting image of Hollywood megastar James Jansen (Efron) when glammed up just right, and he has been studying the actor’s behaviors, mannerisms, and idiosyncrasies. Just as he is fired from his job, Lance transforms himself into Jansen and goes on a journey of varying consequences. The film promises comedic escapades and human tragedy as Lance’s farce becomes cathartic and suspenseful.

Efron is reuniting with A24 for ‘Famous’ after the acclaimed 2023 film ‘The Iron Claw,’ in which he stepped into the ring as real-life wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich. The actor most recently starred in Netflix’s ‘A Family Affair,’ another film in which he plays a Hollywood heartthrob, Chris Cole, who falls for his personal assistant’s mother. He appeared alongside John Cena in the comedy film ‘Ricky Stanicky.’ Efron was also reported to have signed on to Mo Marable’s ‘Three Men and a Baby,’ a remake of Disney’s 80s classic.

Dynevor is a British actress known for portraying Emily in Netflix’s ‘Fair Play,’ Daphne Basset in ‘Bridgerton,’ Martha Cratchit in ‘Dickensian,’ and Clare in Paramount+’s ‘Younger.’ Her recent credits include ‘Bank of Dave,’ Prime Video’s ‘Ten Percent,’ and Sky Cinema’s ‘The Colour Room.’ She will also appear in upcoming projects such as the psychological thriller ‘Inheritance’ and Jan Komasa’s ‘Anniversary.’

Atlanta will likely stand in for New York or Los Angeles in ‘Famous.’ The city has become a major film and television production hub, and it is increasingly used to double for various regions. The popular films and shows shot in and around the city include ‘Game Night,’ Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ ‘The Man from Toronto,’ and ‘American Made.’

Read More: Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Begins Filming in New York in September