Kim and Penn: Where is The Amazing Race S33 Winning Duo Now?

Fox’s ‘The Amazing Race 33 premiered in 2022 and featured 11 teams with pre-existing relationships racing across Europe for a $1,000,000 prize. The season began in February 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted production for over a year and a half. Resuming in September 2021, the race covered two continents and seven countries, traveling over 22,000 miles. Starting from various U.S. cities, teams raced through England, Scotland, Switzerland, France, Greece, and Portugal, culminating in Greater Los Angeles. Married internet personalities Kim and Penn Holderness emerged victorious, and their endeavors in real life since then are as quirky as their internet personalities.

Penn and Kim’s Journey on the Show Was as Vibrant as their Life

Penn and Kim Holderness, married for 18 years, have spent the past decade captivating audiences as online content creators. Known for their award-winning sketch comedy and music videos, they have amassed over 2 billion views and 8 million followers across their social media platforms. The couple are also best-selling authors, award-winning podcast hosts, and the celebrated winners of ‘The Amazing Race’ season 33. Prior to their success in the digital realm, they spent 25 combined years in TV news, honing their storytelling skills. Today, they extend their expertise by helping international companies create engaging videos through their company, Holderness Family Productions.

Living in Raleigh, North Carolina, with their children, Lola and Penn Charles, and their dog, Sunny, Kim and Penn demonstrated remarkable resilience on ‘The Amazing Race.’ Despite being the oldest team, they showcased their physical and mental prowess against younger competitors. Kim’s meticulous note-taking and Penn’s overthinking and ADHD didn’t hinder their performance; rather, their exceptional navigation skills and attention to detail propelled them to the front. As the race resumed with a focus on self-driving due to COVID-19 protocols, the couple’s keen observational skills helped them excel. In the final leg, Kim’s careful documentation allowed them to solve the Final Memory Challenge swiftly, leading them to victory as the oldest winners in the show’s history.

Jack-of-All: Penn and Kim are not-so-micro Influencers

Penn Holderness has been a Partner and Creative Consultant at Walk West since January 2017 and the Chief Creative Officer and Founder of Holderness Family Productions since 2013. Kim Holderness is the CEO and Founder of Holderness Family Productions and a Partner at Walk West. Their expertise spans broadcast news, content marketing, video production, and social media management.

Penn recently championed his belief that “You Can Be Spectacular” while living with ADHD. This message is central to their latest book, “ADHD is Awesome,” which they have been promoting across the United States on a book tour, recently wrapping up in Minnesota. The book offers a fresh perspective on Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, providing strategies to make life with ADHD easier, all while infusing humor to ensure readers laugh out loud at least once or twice. Kim, on the other hand, is very vocal about her issues with anxiety as well. She is often making skits with concepts like National Introvert Month.

Beyond their book, the Holdernesses are active in various promotional undertakings. They advocate for brands like Jiffy Lube and Prevent Cancer and have appeared in advertisements for Target. They celebrated Kim’s 48th birthday on March 28 and their daughter Lola Zelle’s 17th birthday on February 9. Additionally, they promote healthy habits in partnership with Kevin Natural Foods and have created a game called “What The Flock?”. Their content often addresses everyday married life, struggles with ADHD, raising children, and other mundane topics in a quirky, relatable manner. They also run an online shop selling games, t-shirts, and other merchandise.

The Holderness Family rose to fame in 2013 with their viral video ‘XMAS Jammies,’ and have since released a new version each holiday season along with over 300 additional parodies. They’ve also launched the game “Family-Faceoff” and frequently visit and promote Carowinds Amusement Park and Coca Cola. Penn created a Green Day parody series, dressing as Billie Joe Armstrong to humorously critique various situations, from kids’ weekend matches to carpools.

On the eponymous Holderness Family Podcast, Penn and Kim share the real-life ups and downs of living, working, and raising kids together in a funny and entertaining way. Notable episodes include a discussion on parenthood with Matthew McConaughey. They celebrated Penn’s birthday on October 13, 2023, and are avid pickleball enjoyers, collaborating with the sports company Selkirk. The couple frequently talks about mental health and ADHD, subjects they discussed with Amy Marie Hann, another ADHD awareness advocate.

In April 2024, they appeared on Debbie Reber’s TILT podcast, discussing topics such as Penn’s ADHD diagnosis in college, reframing ADHD traits as strengths, Kim’s understanding of Penn’s executive functioning, Penn’s strategies for managing ADHD, and the importance of empathy in their neurodiverse relationship.

The Holdernesses are loyal Toyota users and promoters, and Penn has even collaborated with YouTuber Shade Zahrai in his own car. The Holderness Family has established themselves as one of the biggest names in the influencer industry, with their relatable content now poised to captivate worldwide audiences as well. Their passion for mental health advocacy is evident in their vocal support for related issues, making them influential figures both online and offline.

