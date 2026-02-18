Are Go-eun and I-geon From Single’s Inferno Dating?

While there were three guys head over heels for Kim Go-eun in Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 5, she kept her cards close to her chest throughout, while slowly getting to know all of them. They were the calm, stable Woo Sung-min, the quiet yet charming Shin Hyeon-woo, and the very transparent I-geon, who ended up sharing different equations with her at different moments. However, if we’re being honest, most fans were rooting for her to end up with the latter owing to their intense chemistry, which was undeniably even more palpable during the reunion special.

Kim Go-eun and Jo I-geon Connected Over Deep Conversations and Flirty Looks

It was almost halfway into the season that Jo I-geon came to Inferno as a Game Changer, with him immediately getting one-on-one dates with the women before being asked to pick two for Paradise. His selections were the innocent-looking Ham Ye-jin and the sharp yet coy Kim Go-eun, owing to the simple fact that they both piqued his interest during their brief conversations. He even stated that while his ideal type is more like the former, he has often ended up dating women like the latter, only to later admit he was completely wrong about his first impression of the latter.

While Go-eun and I-geon were having dinner, he realized that she was not only attractive but also very cute in terms of her mannerisms, which intrigued him even more. He also had a great time with Ye-jin, so his initial decision was to pursue her since he and Go-eun shared a mutual friend in the outside world, which could get complicated. However, as time passed, he realized his curiosity about Ye-jin was rather limited when compared to the popular Go-eun, driving him to make more of an effort towards her. I-geon subsequently pulled Go-eun for discussions, shared how they could be in a possible relationship, and even gave it his all during games to ensure he could take her to Paradise.

The way they spoke as well as flirted throughout made it seem as if there was a spark between them, yet she was still confused over precisely who would be the right choice for her. She wanted reassurance and stability, but she couldn’t find them in I-geon as he preferred to joke around with her, leading her final pick to be Woo Sung-min. Even though Go-eun and Sung-min couldn’t translate their romance to the real world due to restrictions on being seen in public and their busy schedules, she didn’t reach out to anyone else. She did message I-geon a few images from when they were filming, but she did that with other cast mates too, and he never responded. Yet, when they met for the reunion and saw a screening of their time together, their emotions resurfaced, driving them to decide to go out to dinner.

Kim Go-eun and Jo I-geon Are Likely Dating After Reconnecting at the Reunion

When Go-eun and I-geon got together, they almost immediately fell into their pattern of being vulnerable, having heart-to-hearts, as well as discussing what they would be like if they became a couple. They ended the cozy one-on-one dinner with the promise of meeting for lunch within a few weeks, and from what we can tell through their online footprints, it appears as if they definitely did. In fact, it seems the pair has started to date seriously after taking their time getting to know one another, understanding each other at an intrinsic level, and knowing that their foundation is built on pure transparency. Neither Go-eun nor I-geon has confirmed or denied their romance as of writing, but Lee Sung-hun indicated towards it in an Instagram story on February 17, 2026. He shared a mirror selfie with the former, who was at his base in New York, alongside which he cheekily penned, “Go-eun in New York (Sorry, Jo I-geon).”

Kim Go-eun and Jo I-geon Are Both Thriving in the Entertainment Industry

As the daughter of former professional football star Kim Hyun-soo, Go-eun was just a young girl when she realized that the world of entertainment is not only interesting but also lucrative. Therefore, upon recognizing that her true passion lay particularly in the world of beauty, fashion, and skincare modeling, she decided to jump headfirst into pursuing a career in the same. Since then, the 26-year-old has been traveling across the globe to work with several national as well as international brands for their digital, commercial, or ad shoots.

Coming to I-geon, it appears as if he has found his calling on the other side of the entertainment spectrum as an actor, dancer, as well as singer. His first big breakthrough was in 2022 when he landed a significant role in ‘Eden’ season 2, which resulted in him getting signed under the banner of Big Boss Entertainment. He has since starred in Netflix’s ‘The Trunk’ (2024), served in a supporting capacity in ‘Someday of Me’ (2025), and is currently working on several other projects. We believe that he and Go-eun being in the same industry will only help their potential romance because they will be able to rely on one another a lot more on an emotional and mental level, too.

Read More: Are Go-eun and Sung-min From Single’s Inferno Still Together?