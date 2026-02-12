Are Go-eun and Sung-min From Single’s Inferno Still Together?

With a bright smile, siren eyes, and warm essence, Kim Go-eun caught the attention of castmates and fans alike from the very moment she walked into Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 5. She can admittedly come across as cold yet seductive owing to her aesthetics as well as appearance, but the truth is that she is just a charming, independent young woman at her core. She had thus applied to be a part of the original production in the hopes of finding a potential forever partner who understood the real her, unaware that it would lead her to Woo Sung-min.

Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min Found Their Way to One Another After Difficult Moments

While Kim Go-eun was arguably the most intriguing female contestant initially, Woo Sung-min was the most intriguing male participant thanks to his boyish features as well as bright smile. That’s how he ended up going to Paradise on day one itself alongside Kim Min-gee, where they had a good time getting to know one another despite not being the right romantic fit. They had both clocked their dynamic rather quickly, enabling them to pursue different connections without any expectations upon their return, and that’s when the former really caught his eye.

As Go-eun and Sung-min began conversing in Inferno, their interest in one another kept growing until they found themselves having a lunch date after a game and then going to Paradise. Their chemistry became undeniable at that point as they discussed their ages, beliefs, ideals, jobs, and much more, all the while subtly flirting as well as developing an intimate closeness. Their feelings were definitely mutual, yet the situation they were in was far from easy in any way, shape, or form, since Shin Hyeon-woo had also outwardly expressed curiosity about her.

Go-eun was trying her best to navigate both connections in Inferno when Jo I-geon came into the picture and made it clear that even he only had eyes for her owing to how well they gelled. What followed was an incredibly busy period for her, as she was either being whisked away to Paradise or being approached for significant one-on-one talks on the island by the three men. She genuinely liked all of them for a myriad of reasons, so she was careful not to make any hasty decisions or let her emotions show because she did not want to hurt anyone. But alas, in the end, she chose to walk away with the man she felt the most comfortable, happy, herself, and secure with – Sung-min.

Kim Go-eun and Woo Sung-min Have Likely Parted Ways For Good

Although Go-eun and Sung-min left the experiment hand in hand while filled with true joy and innate satisfaction, it doesn’t appear as if they were able to maintain their bond in the real world. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the same as of writing, but there are clues in terms of how they do not follow one another on social media and seem to have lost all real contact. Moreover, they didn’t look particularly comfortable in each other’s presence while doing press together for the show throughout early 2026, leading us to believe they have parted ways.

From what we can tell, Go-eun and Sung-min are simply on amicable terms today, having realized while exploring their relationship after filming concluded that they weren’t a great fit. They likely still have a lot of care, love, and respect for one another, but that’s where their dynamic stops, since they still want to find their forever partners and do not believe in male-female friendships. We should even mention that it appears as if the former has since possibly rekindled her bond with Jo I-geon, with whom she had several intense, heart-to-heart, and flirty conversations over a short period.

While Kim Go-eun is a Rising Model, Woo Sung-min Has Followed in His Family’s Footsteps

Since Kim Go-eun is the daughter of former national football athlete Kim Hyun-soo, she grew up surrounded by the idea as well as the world of cameras, entertainment, and fame. Therefore, she realized early on that she wanted to pursue a career in the same field, driving her to begin dabbling in modeling as soon as she could and then gradually establish a name for herself. So, at the age of 26, she is already incredibly successful as a beauty and fashion model, working with various local and global brands on ad campaigns across commercial, digital, print, as well as television media.

Coming to Sung-min, the 29-year-old is a professional Optician who is deeply involved in the private business/practice owned and operated by his family. According to records, he hails from a family of eye care specialists who pride themselves on being empathetic professionals helping others on their visual journey. So, he naturally chose to follow in their footsteps and remained once he fell in love with the career path, as it comprises being a glasses crafter, fitter, and salesperson rolled into one.

