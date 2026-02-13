Are Mina Sue and Sung-hun From Single’s Inferno Still Together?

If there’s one thing Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ fans can’t deny, it’s that season 5 star Choi Mina Sue was arguably the most polarizing contestant to ever feature in the original production. That’s because she not only jumped from connection to connection at a moment’s notice but also genuinely wondered if she could walk away with more than one potential romantic partner. However, over the course of the final days, she really turned over a new leaf to settle on the individual who had been by her side from the get-go, Lee Sung-hun (aka Samuel “Sam” Lee).

Choi Mina Sue and Lee Sung-hun Navigated The Show With Complete Transparency

Choi Mina Sue nabbed the attention of several cast members the moment she walked into the gates of Inferno, thanks to her sheer beauty, natural charm, and dazzling yellow dress. It was Song Seung-il, Lim Su-been, and Lee Sung-hun (aka Samuel “Sam” Lee) in particular who couldn’t take their eyes off of her and get to know her, but the latter got the first opportunity. The duo ended up being paired to grab potatoes from the kitchen garden for a meal, during which he took the initiative to start a real conversation while subtly making his intentions clear.

The fact that Mina Sue spoke fluent English was also a major plus for Sung-hun since he admitted he felt more comfortable talking in the language owing to long-developed habits. As the days passed, though, she candidly indicated that while she had grown to genuinely care for him, she felt a romantic bond with Lim Su-been after they’d gone to Paradise together. Thus, the duo decided to carry on as just friends, only for him to reiterate within 24 hours that he liked her and only her before asserting that he wouldn’t put any pressure on her because he understood she was navigating a lot.

After all, a revealing Truth Game had led Mina Sue to also start outwardly expressing an interest in Song Seung-il, which drove Su-been to focus on his other connection a lot more. What followed was a lot of mental back and forth for the former, especially as she was briefly even curious about Shin Hyeon-woo, yet she always only approached Sung-hun for serious talks. It took until the final few days for her to realize that he alone made her feel comfortable, happy, and secure enough to be completely vulnerable, resulting in them finally coupling up without a single Paradise date together.

Choi Mina Sue and Lee Sung-hun Are Likely Officially Dating

The final decision wasn’t hard for Mina Sue or Sung-hun since they realized they had found the person who could be their forever, owing to how they complemented each other’s lives. The fact that he had only ever chosen her for every vote also moved her to such an extent that she admitted she wanted to publicly declare herself too, which she definitely did in the finale. Hence, the couple walked away from the experience hand in hand, and we believe it’s highly likely that they have continued to date in the real world, keeping all the promises they had ended up making to one another.

Neither Mina Sue nor Sung-hun has since explicitly revealed their relationship status, but the bond they formed on the show and their recent online footprint suggest a continued romance. That’s because they not only follow one another on social media but also seem to have only built on their ability to navigate challenges, communication skills, and overall closeness over time. We indicate the same based on their evident chemistry as well as how their energies flowed naturally while they did press for the original production alongside the rest of their castmates in early 2026. Moreover, Mina Sue even visited Sung-hun’s base of New York in late 2025.

Choi Mina Sue and Lee Sung-hun Are Both Primarily Based in the US, Pursuing Their Dreams

While Mina Sue was born in Sydney, Australia, she grew up all across the world – Canada, China, South Korea, and the US – owing to her parents’ professions. Therefore, she is multilingual and has a global perspective, which has helped her in the world of beauty pageants as well as in her decision on what to pursue for further studies. The Miss Gyeonggi Incheon 2021, runner-up Miss Korea 2021, and Miss Earth 2022 is currently enrolled at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Yet, from what we can tell, the 27-year-old dog mom has put her studies on hold as of writing to focus more on garnering professional experience, so today, she is an English Communications Personnel at a beauty brand.

As for Sung-hun, the University of California-Berkeley graduate was once a Software Engineer dealing in artificial intelligence (AI, but now he is a Finance professional on Wall Street. He served as an AI Research Intern at Accenture in 2019, which he followed with a Software Engineering Internship at Amazon in the summer of 2020. Then, he did another internship in the same position at Snowflake before finding himself landing a Software Engineering spot at Google in August 2021. He worked there until February/March 2023, until he knew it was high time for a change, packed up his bags, and relocated to New York for good to work as a Quantitative Trader at a proprietary trading firm.

Read More: Single’s Inferno Season 5 Cast: Where Are They Now?