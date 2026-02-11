Are Hee-sun and Su-been From Single’s Inferno Still Together?

From the moment we first came across Park Hee-sun on Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 5, she made it clear that she wants to find a partner with whom she can share the rest of her life. She even indicated she is rather proactive, so she doesn’t mind openly expressing when she is interested in someone, developing a connection that suits them, as well as setting boundaries. Little did she know the experience would lead her directly to Lim Su-been, a man whose belief system, confidence, and desire to find a potential forever partner were parallel to her own.

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been Bonded Over Time Through Honest Conversations

While Lim Su-been’s boyish, clean aesthetics and charming smile left a great impression on Park Hee-sun from the get-go, his initial attraction was towards no one else but Choi Mina Sue. The latter did end up developing a similar sentiment towards him, resulting in them visiting Paradise for a night not long after, yet it didn’t waver the former’s interest for even a moment. He had realized by this point how she felt since she was making efforts to be near him whenever possible and striking up conversations, so he tried to navigate it with utmost respect.

However, everything turned upside down following a bonfire as well as the Truth Game, as it came to light that Mina Sue wanted to get to know at least a couple of other individuals too. Su-been likely wouldn’t have minded her curiosity about them if she had indicated the same to him at any point prior, but her admitted impulsive decisions rubbed him the wrong way. That’s when he began seeing Hee-sun under a new light, realizing their discussions about anything and everything under the sun not only didn’t drain his emotional batteries but also left him feeling calm, reassured, and steady.

Although Hee-sun was over the moon that she and Su-been were finally, really getting to know one another, she did worry whether his attention towards her was sincere or inadvertent because of his issues with Choi Mina Sue. Thankfully, all her concerns washed away over their continued affinity in Inferno and an almost perfect Paradise date, following which he made it clear that he was wholly set on only her. He and Mina Sue even said their goodbyes, giving way for his bond with his chosen partner to grow stronger, even as they also navigated a genuine concern before walking away hand in hand.

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been Still Seem to be Romantically Involved

There was a brief moment where it felt as if Hee-sun and Su-been would not be the end game every fan hoped they would, because he didn’t tell her he had shared a bed with Kim Min-gee during the last Paradise date of the season. The duo hadn’t decided on it in any way, shape, or form; they had simply fallen asleep while talking deep into the night, but the issue was that she learned about it from someone else, not him. She was understandably upset, but he didn’t hesitate to approach her that same evening to clear the air, concede that he needed to be better at sharing his emotions, and make things okay.

What followed was Hee-sun and Su-been getting to know one another even better, as well as planning for a future outside Inferno, before deciding to leave together while holding hands. Neither of them has since explicitly confirmed their relationship status, but it appears as if they are still deeply involved despite the fact that she is based in the US, whereas he is in Korea. After all, they not only follow one another on social media to this day and seem to be in close contact, but she also still has his black hoodie in her possession.

In fact, from the images she has shared on her Instagram feed, it looks like she still loves to wear it as often as possible, almost as an emotional support. Moreover, we believe that their experiences on the show have likely also helped them navigate the real world, especially as they had developed a genuine connection, recognized they fit into each other’s lives as well as future expectations, and had quickly learned how to navigate their issues. Honestly, we’re rooting for them and wish them nothing but the very best for their future.

Park Hee-sun is a STEM Student, Whereas Lim Su-been is in the World of Entertainment

Although Hee-sun was born in Korea, she did most of her schooling in Canada before relocating to the US to attend one of the most prestigious STEM universities in the world. So, at age 23, she is currently a student at Carnegie Mellon, pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems with minors in Human-Computer Interaction and Fine Arts. The Miss Korea 2024 title holder is scheduled to graduate in the summer of 2027 and has already started garnering professional experience through an internship at the beauty brand L’Oreal.

On the other hand, Su-been is an entertainment professional at his core. The 23-year-old competitive sports enthusiast was a baseball pitcher for at least a decade before he had to say goodbye to the game owing to a shoulder injury. However, the 23-year-old has since found his calling in modeling, all the while doing his best to stay active by playing basketball, swimming, and undertaking different adventures while traveling.

