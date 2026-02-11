Are Min-gee and Seung-il From Single’s Inferno Still Together?

With Kim Min-gee’s bright smile, charming confidence, and unwavering loyalty, it honestly comes as no surprise that she is a fan favorite cast member of Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 5. From the moment she first came across our screens, it was evident that she would be the one to watch in her quest to find her potential forever love, and it proved to be completely true. However, what nobody initially expected was that she would discover her match in Song Seung-il, simply because it appeared as if they were both more interested in someone else entirely at first.

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il Navigated Tumultuous Times Before Landing on One Another

It was within hours of landing in Inferno that Kim Min-gee inadvertently established herself as the most intriguing by winning the popularity vote from the male contestants. Her pick for Paradise, based on first impressions alone, was Woo Sung-min, only for her to soon realize that while they did have a good time together, they are just not the right romantic fit. Therefore, they both returned with the clear intention of getting to know others, which is when Song Seung-il caught her eye by simply being his caring, considerate, and charmingly funny self.

What followed were a few short yet memorable conversations and a game that further sparked Min-gee’s curiosity about Seung-il, leading to them having a Paradise date shortly after. That’s when she learned he is younger than her, which didn’t bother either of them one bit – she was okay with the age difference, where he admitted that he usually does prefer older, more mature women. They had great discussions over their beliefs, dating styles, and potential futures throughout the night, even after he honestly told her he was interested in Choi Mina Sue, too.

However, upon returning to Inferno, it appeared as if Min-gee and Seung-il were simply set on one another as they were spending most of their time developing their initial bond. Unexpectedly, though, things changed after the Truth Game as Mina Sue also started expressing interest in him, which brought the pair back a few steps as neither wanted him to have any doubts in the long run. An eventual Paradise date later, he was certain of who he really wanted, and then Min-gee also briefly explored a different bond to be sure of her own heart, leading them to one another.

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il Are Likely Happily Dating

If we’re being honest, from the moment Min-gee and Seung-il became comfortable with each other upon realizing that their beliefs, intentions, and vibes matched, they seemed perfect. They had a complementary disposition in how they navigated their daily experiences, were clear about maintaining open, honest communication, and were able to tease each other like an old married couple. In fact, even when she grew shy about how often she verbally expressed herself, he was matching her vibe through his actions at every step before promising to do better verbally in the future, too.

Thus, from what we can tell based on their experiences together, we believe Min-gee and Seung-il were able to carry on their romance into the real world. Neither of them has publicly commented on their relationship status as of writing, but given how close they were during press for the show, it appears they have been dating ever since filming concluded. The former even made a comment about her ideal type now being younger men, whereas the latter modified his ideal type to now include “alpha women.” We are honestly rooting for them and can’t wait to see how things pan out.

Kim Min-gee and Song Seung-il Are Dedicated to Their Respective Professions

Having been athletic from an early age, Min-gee graduated from Chungbuk Sports School before attending Changwon National University for a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. The 29-year-old has actually been competing in Track and Field events since the age of 12, meaning she already has 17 years of professional experience under her belt as of writing. Hence, it comes as no surprise that she has earned gold medals at the National Sports Festival in 2014, 2017, 2018, as well as 2019, and is currently signed under the banner of BONBOOENT Management.

As for Seung-il, the 25-year-old is not only a Marketing Professional in the fashion industry but also a rising influencer, model, and public figure who already has a significant fan following. According to his own accounts, in the corporate world, he handles the back-end work of advertising, brand consulting, budget planning, and more on an almost daily basis. However, in the entertainment industry, he loves being in front of the camera and posing for various brands as well as magazines, which has given him opportunities like appearing on the cover of Sure Magazine Korea in February 2025.

