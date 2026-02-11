Are Joo-young and Jae-jin From Single’s Inferno Still Together?

It was Kim Jae-jin who left the most memorable impression from the moment he walked into the secluded island for Netflix’s ‘Single’s Inferno’ season 5, owing to his strolling gait. That’s how he ended up earning the popularity vote within hours, enabling him to immediately set off to Paradise with the woman of his choosing as the intense 9-day experience begins. He had no idea at the time that another individual – Lee Joo-Young – would end up being the one he would ultimately fall head over heels for, making their romance one for the books.

Lee Joo-Young and Kim Jae-Jin Simply Clicked on a Deeply Personal Level

While Kim Jae-Jin’s first date was with the lovable Ham Ye-jin, they didn’t really connect on an intimate or romantic level despite having a good time getting to know one another. Since the feeling between them was mutual, it enabled them to pursue different connections upon returning to Inferno, and that’s where everything changed for the former with a game of volleyball. He and Lee Joo-Young were paired by pure chance, but his genuine care for her safety and his gameplay in hopes of winning made her feel sparks and develop a curiosity.

Therefore, the moment Joo-Young had the opportunity to choose a Paradise date, she didn’t hesitate to pick Jae-Jin even though Youn Hyun-jae had also started expressing an interest in her. Neither of them had any idea that this date would set the tone for them for the rest of the season, as the pair naturally meshed well together, understanding each other’s quirks, humor, and limits. The conversation between them also flowed easily and flirtilly, with there being a comfort between them even though it was the first time they were talking all alone.

Things could have wavered between them when game-changer Lee Ha-eun chose Jae-jin for a Paradise date or when Joo-Young selected Hyun-jae to get to know him better. However, while the former could mostly only think of his prior date and even clicked a photo of a vase-less flower setting for her, knowing she is an artist, the latter also returned with clear intentions. Their conversations in Inferno, their quietly romantic second Paradise date, and their openness with one another regarding what they desired ensured that they left the experiment together.

Lee Joo-Young and Kim Jae-Jin Are Likely Simply on Amicable Terms Today

When it was time for the contestants to make their final decision, Joo-Young knew without any hesitation that she would go for Jae-Jin. She appreciated Hyun-jae, cared for him, enjoyed his company, and was grateful for his affection at every step, but she felt a deeper bond with Jae-Jin. The chemistry between them was natural from the beginning, and more importantly, they both felt butterflies while simultaneously also feeling at ease simply in each other’s presence. Even if they didn’t have anything to talk about, they still sought each other out.

Therefore, of course, when Joo-Young and Jae-Jin left the gates of Inferno laughing at inside jokes while hand in hand, it felt as if they would definitely be able to translate their bond to the real world. Neither of them has confirmed or denied their current status, but unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if they were able to make their romance last. Not only do they not follow one another on any social media platform, but there also seemed to be a disconnect between them throughout all the press they did for the show. They were still able to communicate well and enjoy themselves in the group, but nothing more. So, we believe it’s possible that despite all the sparks, they chose not to pursue a relationship after their stint on the show.

Lee Joo-Young and Kim Jae-Jin Are Both Artistic Professionals

As a Furniture Design graduate with an innate interest in carvings, flower vases, textile art, wood furniture, and much more, Joo-Young is a proud artist today. She owns and operates her own brand called Queenchi and is a YouTube influencer encouraging others to dabble in her craft in hopes of inspiring the next generation of professional artists. We should mention that apart from her own studio, the 25-year-old’s pieces have also featured in the 2024 Sangmyung University Graduate Exhibition, the 2024 Craft Trend Fair, and a space known as Kun’s Gallery in Daejeon in 2025.

Coming to Jae-jin, he is a trained professional dancer as well as performer, specializing in the world of contemporary after having earned a degree in the same from Hanyang University. According to records, the 27-year-old was a contestant on the Korean dance competition ‘Stage Fighter’ in 2024, has already been part of many local ensembles as well as productions, and is currently establishing himself as a choreographer, too. From what we can tell, he has even started dabbling in modeling over the past couple of years, which has landed him some incredible opportunities, such as an ad campaign for Dior’s Sauvage perfume.

