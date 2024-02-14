Kimberly Archie: Tom Girardi’s Ex-Employee is a Litigation Consultant Even Now

With ABC’s/Hulu’s ‘The Housewife and The Hustler 2: The Reckoning’ delving deep into the legal scandal surrounding once-renowned attorney Thomas “Tom” Girardi and his ex-wife reality star Erika Jayne, we get a documentary that can only be described as gripping. After all, wheather it be drama and shattered dreams or tales of survivors and the brutal aftermath of greed, it covers every aspect through archival footage and first hand interviews alike. However, the one individual to have caught our attention the most in this entire ordeal was former Girardi | Kesse employee Kimberly “Kim” Archie — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Kim Archie?

Although Kim holds a degree in Political Science, she is an established legal consultant with years of experience. Her father did once assert he’d much rather have her be a sex worker than a lawyer because at least the former would be honest work, she couldn’t step away from her passion for the law. Thus, of course, not only has she worked with Tom Girardi at Girardi |Keese, but she also has ties to Masry & Vititoe, which was instrumental in settling the 1993 water contamination matter — now known as the Erin Brockovich case. Following the San Bruno gas pipeline explosion on September 9, 2010, near her best friend Kathy Ruigomez’s house, which injured her son, she hence knew precisely what needed to be done. In fact, Kim was the one who led the Ruigomez family to Tom Girardi.

For a while, the parties involved in the legal proceedings seemed content with what Tom was doing. So much so that in 2012, Kim contacted him to see if she could work at his firm. For the next seven years, she said that it was almost as if Tom took her under his wing, answering any question she had about any matter. However, Kim was also working as a dual emissary of sorts because once the Ruigomez case was settled in 2013, Tom failed to compensate them the way he said he would. They hit a snag when Kim lost her son, Paul, in 2014, but she soon picked herself up, understanding that Kathy’s son, Joe, needed her and her legal guidance more.

Where is Kim Archie Now?

Now that a federal judge has declared Tom Girardi to be in civil contempt, has ordered his assets to be frozen and sold to pay back the clients he failed to reimburse or diverted from, and charged him for financial crimes, Kim is striving to ensure justice is served. Of course, she can’t forget these experiences, and so she is not only still fighting for justice but is also hoping nobody else need to go through something like this by hoping his trial would set a national precednet. Thus, Kim and her best friend, Kathy Ruigomez, are now creating a website and a helpline for those stuck in similar situations. Considering how they joked about not being able to ask the authorities for help because they were all Tom Girardi’s friends, they’re determined to bring about a change.

Furthermore, as an experienced legal consultant, sports risk management expert, author, and empathetic mother, Kim recognizes what it takes to be successful for all the right reasons. After all, not only is she the founder of the National Cheer Safety Foundation, USA Sports Safety, Child Athlete Advocates, and Gas Pipe Safety Foundation, but she is also behind Faces of CTE, which raises awareness about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. In 2019, this Los Angeles, California resident also co-wrote and published ‘Brain Damaged: Two-Minute Warning for Parents,’ and in 2020, she began working as an intern at the state’s Law Office Study Program. Moreover, the public speaker even actuvely serves as a Litigation Consultant as well as an Expert Services Provider through her own legal organization, Kimberly Archie, which was established in 2012.

